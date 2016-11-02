Obituaries — 11-2-16

James Conrad McMahan

James Conrad McMahan, 83, of Nebo, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2016.

James was born on May 15, 1933 in McDowell County and was the son of the late Samuel McMahan and Lydia Twiggs McMahan. He was a devoted husband who loved the Lord and his family dearly. James enjoyed fishing, dancing and bargain hunting at yard sales and flea markets. He always enjoyed meeting people and never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son, James Gregory McMahan; brother, Ed McMahan; and sisters, Helen Smith, Georgia Tourchette, and Viola Davis.

James is survived by his wife, Shirley Houser Jenkins of Lincolnton; daughter, Gina Reep of Morganton; step-sons, Terry Jenkins and wife Mary Ann of Cherryville, Jeffrey Jenkins of Lincolnton; step-daughter, Julie Green and husband, Dennis of Cherryville; granddaughter, Keisha Reep; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn Robinson, Ralyn Robinson and Zoey Robinson; great-grandson, Logan Green; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, November 4, 2016 at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Marion with Rev. George Bush officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 4-A Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407.

Johnny Ray Putnam

Johnny Ray Putnam, 71, of Denver passed away October 30, 2016.

Johnny was born on December 30, 1944 in Concord, to the late John Dubois Putnam and Irene Redwine Marcum.

Johnny Ray, also known as “Putt”, was highly respected in the world of Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He enjoyed working as Sales Manager at Carolina Harley Davidson of Gastonia for 15 years and spent countless years drag-racing Hot Rods and motorcycles. He was a Corvette enthusiast. Putt loved all things fast and never met a stranger. He was an avid animal lover who bred Doberman Pinschers, American Staffordshire Terriers and Mastiffs. He will be deeply missed by all of us for the rest of our days.

Besides his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his step-mother, Myrtle Putnam; brothers, Jerry McCullen and William McCullen.

Johnny is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Betty Huntley Putnam; sister, Terri Estes; brothers, Jimmy Mullis, Jimmy, Tommy and Teddy McCullen; daughters, Kimberly Rae Burnitt (husband Russell), Angela Renee Putnam, and Josie Ray Putnam; sons, John Ray Putnam (wife Marie) and Christopher Ray Putnam, all of the Charlotte area; granddaughters, Heather Rae, Kristen Ashley, Bonnie Nicole, MacKenzie Rae; grandsons, Christopher Dylan, Johnny Ray, Damon Kane and the newest addition, great-grandson, Damien Alistair.

Our worlds have been forever changed with the loss of our wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

A Celebration of Johnny’s Life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2016 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Kingfisher Shelter at Lake Norman State Park,759 State Park Road Troutman, NC 28166.

Therman George Hefner

Mr. Therman George Hefner, 69, of Lincolnton passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at his residence.

Mr. Hefner was born in Hudson on January 15, 1947 a son of the late Therman “Shorty” Hefner and Ruth Spann Hefner. He was retired from Vermont American (Bosch Tools) in Lincolnton. Mr. Hefner served in the US Navy Sea Bees during Vietnam and later served in the National Guard.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Janie Hefner and a brother Allen Hefner.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Mary Jane “Janie” Hannon Hefner of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Johnny Allen Hefner and wife Christi of Lincolnton; a daughter, Pam Hefner of Lincolnton; three grandchildren, Coty and Janna Hefner of Lincolnton and Nathan Brown of Lincolnton; two brothers, Gary Hefner and Roger Hefner and wife Jackie; two sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Leatherman and husband Jerry, Tessie Spalding and husband Calvin; a sister-in-law, Rachel Hefner; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be today, November 2, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gospel Way Baptist Church in Cherryville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at Gospel Way Baptist Church with Rev. Kenneth Queen officiating. The family will meet at 4 p.m. at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba for burial with military honors provided by the Cherryville American Legion Post 100 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to Gospel Way Baptist Church, “Parking Lot Fund” 3904 Tryon Courthouse Road, Cherryville, NC 28021.

Aubrey Grant Reinhardt

Aubrey Grant Reinhardt, 78, of Cherryville, passed away on October 31, 2016, at Carolina Care Center in Cherryville.

She was born December 12, 1937, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Willie Leander Grant and Mary Elizabeth Simonds Grant.

Mrs. Reinhardt was a member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle in Dallas.

She loved her family and was deeply devoted to them and enjoyed cooking for her family and everyone else.

A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2016, at Independent Baptist Tabernacle, 2128 Dallas–Cherryville Highway, Dallas, officiated by the Revs. Ralph Carver and Johnny Gantt. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday, at the church.

Mrs. Reinhardt is survived by her loving husband of over 52 years, Paul Reinhardt; daughter, Melissa Reinhardt Hughes and husband, Jackie; daughter-in-law, Mary Jones Reinhardt; sister, Norma Howell; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and special friend, Steve Green.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son, Rodney Reinhardt; brothers, Wade, Vernal, Burles, Olsen, Hershel, Marshall, Odell Sr. and Ed Grant; sisters, Doris Pierce, Eulene Carpenter.

Memorials may be sent to Independent Baptist Tabernacle, 2128 Dallas–Cherryville Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034.

Kenneth ‘Ken’ U. Proctor

Kenneth “Ken” U. Proctor, 84, of Hickory passed away, after a period of declining health, on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at Trinity Village in Hickory.

Born March 15, 1932, in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Beverly H. Proctor and Maggie Lackey Proctor.

Mr. Proctor was a United States Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. He received the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars and the United Nations Service Medal.

Ken retired from Sherrill Oil Company after more than 20 years as route driver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Cecil Norman, Stella Lingerfelt, Leona Houser, Nell Baxter; five brothers, Stowe, Frank, James, Dwight, and John.

Survivors include his wife, Earlene Reinhardt Proctor, of the home; a son, Keith Uvon Proctor and wife, Sherry of Hickory; two grandsons, Nicholas Proctor of Hickory, Ryan Proctor of Hickory; one granddaughter, Natalie Proctor of Hickory; two brothers, Beverly Proctor, Jr. of Morganton, and Nelson Proctor of Hickory.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2016, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Hickory, with Rev. Gavin Mize officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors by American Legion Post 48. Receiving of the friends will follow the service at Augustana Lutheran Church. in the fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church, 1523 16th Street, SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Marvin Ray Fullerton

Marvin Ray Fullerton, 79, Diamond, died October 30, 2016 at Carthage Health and Rehab, following complications due to a stroke.

He was born July 7, 1937 in Granby, Mo., the son of Marion and Nellie (Kyger) Fullerton. Marvin was a 1955 graduate of Diamond High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963. He lived in the Diamond-Granby area until the late 1980s then moved to Lincolnton, where he lived until recently returning to Carthage. Marvin was self-employed in the dairy equipment business and was an avid pilot and thoroughly enjoyed flying his own plane. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Marvin is survived by two sons, Marlin Fullerton of Rogersville, Mo. and Mark Fullerton of Calhoun, Ga.; two grandchildren, Tanner and Jesse Fullerton; one brother, Bruce Fullerton of Diamond, Mo. and one sister, Gloria Fullerton of Diamond, Mo.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Fullerton.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 4, 2016 at 10 a.m. at the Diamond Cemetery with Larry Carlisle officiating.

Contributions in memory of Marvin may be made to the West Union Church of Christ, c/o Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66, Neosho, MO 64850.

Lawrence Bynum, Sr.

Lawrence Bynum, Sr., 89, of Lincolnton died October 28, 2016.

A funeral service will be held today at 11:30 a.m. at Maiden Chapel Baptist Church with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. The family will be at the home of his son.

Cynthia Miller Sigmon

Cynthia Miller Sigmon, 56, of Catawba died October 30, 2016.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

John Marvin Deal

John Marvin Deal, 73, of Claremont died October 29, 2016.

A graveside service will be held today at 4 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont with military honors. The family will receive friends today from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church. At other times, the body will remain at Bennett Funeral Service in Conover.

Jesse Kay Jones

Jesse Kay Jones, 82, of Cherryville died October 30, 2016.

A funeral service will be held on November 3, 2016 at 3:30 p.m. at Second Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. at the church.

Ruby Ida Neill Eaker

Ruby Ida Neill Eaker, 90, of Cherryville died October 30, 2016.

Funeral services will be held November 3, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on November 2, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services.

Shirley Keisler Tibbs

Shirley Keisler Tibbs, 76, of Newton died on October 30, 2016.

A service to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Friendship United Methodist Church in Newton. The family will receive friends today from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Friendship United Methodist Church in the Family Life Center.

