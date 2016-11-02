Mustangs to host Rebels Friday

As we wind down the high school football regular season, the conference races have taken shape. But there are still games this week that will affect seeding in each area conference.

West Lincoln will travel to East Lincoln for the regular season finale for both teams. If the Rebels could pull off the upset, it would greatly increase their chances of receiving a playoff berth when the pairings are released on November 12.

There is still a chance that West Lincoln, currently 5-5, could get in the 2AA playoffs with a 5-6 record. But a 6-5 mark would almost assure a spot.

The Mustangs need the win as well. Right now, East Lincoln is trying to maintain the three seed out of the Southern District-7 2A conference. A win, coupled with a West Caldwell loss could put them as high as the number two seed, but a loss could also drop the Mustangs in the standings.

With this year’s new seeding process, only the conference champions and the highest finishing team in their classification in a combination conference will receive the automatic berths. All others will be seeded by overall record, with head-to head matchups serving as the first tie breaker.

Both teams would like to run the football. West Lincoln features running back Brandon Schesny. The senior has rushed for 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Quarterback Dallas Bridges is second on the team with 627 yards on the ground. Bridges has 11 rushing touchdowns for the Rebels.

While East Lincoln threw the ball quite a bit early on, the Mustangs have turned more to the run in recent games. The Mustangs are coming off a 424 yard rushing performance as a team against Maiden. Trevor Childers had 250 of those yards on 33 carries, and scored four times. The senior has eleven rushing touchdowns this season.

Both teams will put the ball in the air. The Rebels like the element of surprise. Bridges has completed 22 passes for 413 yards, with four of those going for scores.

Graham, the East Lincoln signal caller, has thrown for 1,648 yards and 22 touchdowns, completing 55% of his passes. The sophomore has thrown ten interceptions in the Mustangs 10 games.

Wide receiver Cameron Dollar is Graham’s favorite target. Dollar has 48 catches for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns.

East Lincoln is averaging 41 points a game, while allowing just 18. West Lincoln scores 23 points per game, while giving up 23 as well.

The Mustangs have won eleven straight against rival West Lincoln, including last year’s 49-9 victory. The Rebels last defeated the Mustangs in 2004 by a score of 19-0.