Fixing the Affordable Care Act

It’s enough to scare you into a heart attack: Across the country, premiums for health-insurance policies bought through the Affordable Care Act are skyrocketing. The price hikes will average about 25 percent in the coming year.

Here in North Carolina, Blue Cross and Blue Shield says its Obamacare premiums will jump an average of 24.3 percent, pretty much matching the national average. Blue Cross is the last insurer offering policies in all 100 counties.

The actual cost of the health insurance is still less than the Congressional Budget Office estimated back in 2009, but that won’t stop the critics from singing their funeral dirge. It’s also the critics — including the governor and legislative leaders — who have done all they can to make Obamacare fail here, despite the troublesome fact that the plan has Republican roots in Romneycare.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump addressed the rate hikes on Tuesday, vowing again to replace the program with “something better.” That’s the critics’ continuing problem: They vow to replace it, but have yet to produce a plan. The Affordable Care Act has plenty of flaws, but it has extended health insurance to millions of Americans who were previously uncovered. Whether we fix it or replace it, we can’t take that coverage away.

— from The Fayetteville Observer.