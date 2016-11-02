East Lincoln’s Hodges retires

Staff report

East Lincoln head basketball coach Neil Hodges is retiring. Hodges, who announced his retirement on Tuesday, will retain his teaching position through December 20.

Hodges coached the Mustangs for 15 seasons, leading the team to the 2015 and 2016 2A state title games, the first appearances in program history. He is the all-time winningest coach in East Lincoln history with a career record of 283-129 (69%), and his teams won 5 conference championships, 4 conference tournament championships, 4 sectional championships, 2 regional championships and qualified for the playoffs in 12 of his 15 years as head coach.

“I have enjoyed my time at East Lincoln High School,” Hodges said. “Great school, great program, and outstanding parents and kids. I will always be a Mustang. The only thing that a coach would like to say when he leaves is am I leaving the situation better than I found it. The future at ELHS is good, and I wish Chip (Ashley) and all the players nothing but the best.”

Ashley, the associate head coach and former head coach and longtime assistant at East Lincoln, has been named as the interim head coach for this season. Ashley coached the Mustang girls’ varsity teams for four years from 1988-1992, and the varsity boys’ teams for 7 years from 1990-1996. He was interim head coach for part of the 2003-2004 season and has an overall varsity coaching record of 113-160.

In the 1988-89 season, his girls’ team finished 15-9, and were Big Six 3A conference runner-up. That season, they made the 3A sectional championship game. In 1990-91, his boys’ team was runner-up in the Bix Six 3A conference, and his 1993-1994 team was the runner-up in the Western Piedmont 3A conference. Both seasons were the highest that a Mustang team had finished until the 2005-2006 season.

He has been an assistant basketball coach at East Lincoln since the 1997-1998 season.

