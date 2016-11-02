Criminal Charges — 11-2-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Marty Stillwell Rogers Jr., 23, of 6523 Bucksin Tr. in Vale was charged on Oct. 27 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating vehicle on highway without registration or expired.
- Jerry Cicero Branch, 31, of 5530 Vanderwerken Ln. in Denver was charged on Oct. 27 with one count of probation violation. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Walter Ray Beam, 52, of 306 S High St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 27 with one count of probation violation. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Amber Renee Tetreault, 21, of 2479 W Nc Hwy. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 28 with one count of injury to personal property.
- Dennis Wilbert Fincannon Jr., 7, of 6015 King Wilkinson Rd. in Denver was charged on Oct. 28 with one count each of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
- Daniel Delon Kester, 33, of 7195 Doyle Beam Memorial Rd. in Vale was charged on Oct. 28 with one count of harassing phone call.
- Dontray Antonia Pharr, 19, of 4002 Hwy 73 in Iron Station was charged on Oct. 29 with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses. A $3,000 bond was set.
- Dannie Ray Pope, 41, of 1210 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte was charged on Oct. 29 with six counts of probation violation. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Kai David Kohler, 52, of 6526 Denver Industrial Park Rd. in Denver was charged on Oct. 29 with one count each of failure to appear and driving while license suspended or revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Charlie Williams Hicks, 48, of 309 Damascus in Mount Holly was charged on Oct. 29 with one count each of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age and communicating threats. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Jacob Michael Atkinson, 38, of 4704 Oakdale Rd. in Charlotte was charged on Oct. 30 with one count of second degree trespassing.
- Blake Dewey, 57, of 1671 Timber Run Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Oct. 30 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Michael Ray Rhyne, 37, 4512 Merrywood Ln. in Gastonia was charged on Oct. 30 with one count each of driving with protective order violation and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Stacey Boyd Marks, 45, of 104 Thorsen Dr. in Mooresville was charged on Oct. 31 with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses. A $7,500 secured bond was set.
- Heather Dawn Anderson, 40, of 1698 George Brown Rd. in Crouse was charged on Oct. 31 with one count of failure to appear. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Michael David Caskey, 57, of 702 South Laurel St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 31 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 cash bond was set.
- Angela Lynn Rubio, 34, of 1638 Roseland Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 31 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Larry Steven Williams, 23, of 7807 High Terrace Ln. in Denver was charged on Oct. 31 with one count of failure to appear. A $600 secured bond was set.
- Kenneth Wayne King Jr., 32, of 3008 Beard Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 31 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
