Area football players recognized

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Last Friday night, both East Lincoln and Lincolnton picked up huge conference wins in the Southern District-7 2A.

The Wolves 33-20 win over West Caldwell locked up the conferences number one seed, and the Mustangs moved ahead of Maiden in the standings with their 49-35 comeback win over the Blue Devils.

North Lincoln picked up their second win of the season, 42-19 over West Iredell in the final home game for the Knights seniors. And West Lincoln dropped a hard fought 21-14 game at Bandys, one that could hurt the Rebels playoff chances.

Many players had key roles in their respective team’s games Friday night, and here are just a few of the standout performers.

East Lincoln’s Trevor Childers had the biggest offensive night of his career. The senior running back was the workhorse for the Mustangs, carrying the ball 33 times for 250 yards and four touchdowns. Childers had a total of 43 carries coming into the contest.

On the defensive side, Jalen Frazier had another solid game at his defensive back position. The sophomore recorded nine tackles, including one tackle for loss in East Lincoln’s 49-35 win over Maiden.

Xavier Littlejohn had his best game of the season for Lincolnton this past Friday. The senior running back ran for 124 yards on ten carries, providing the Wolves with yet another offensive weapon.

On defense, Sage Surratt came up big again for Lincolnton. The Harvard-bound senior had 12 tackles, including three for a loss. In addition, Surratt had a key sack of West Caldwell quarterback Titus Tucker in the Wolves win. On offense, the wide receiver had seven catches for 145 yards and a score.

West Lincoln took a tough 21-14 loss on the road Friday night at Bandys, one that could keep the Rebels out of the playoffs.

But even in the loss, Coach Tom Sain’s team played hard and fought until the end. Dawson Warlick performed well on the offensive line for West Lincoln. The senior helped open holes for the Rebels ground game, which ran for 280 yards on the night. Three different West Lincoln ball carriers rushed for more than 85 yards in the game.

Julian Brown played well on defense for the Rebels. The senior linebacker helped limit the Trojans to 21 points and 262 yards of offense. Brown also had two catches on the offensive side of the ball for West Lincoln, including a 17-yard touchdown reception.

Steven Jackson had a big offensive night in his final home game at North Lincoln. The senior running back ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on nineteen carries, and caught three passes from quarterback Reed McRorie for 121 yards and a pair of scores.

Jackson’s touchdown receptions covered 31 and 33 yards, and his scoring run was from 58 yards out.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior Deangelo Brown had another big night. The defensive lineman recorded six tackles for the Knights, with an assist. Brown had five tackles for loss, with a sack and a fumble recovery.

Others: Jacob Davis, LB, Lincolnton recorded nine tackles in the Wolves win over West Caldwell, including two for a loss and a sack.

Cade Larson, C, East Lincoln helped open holes from the interior of the Mustangs offensive line. The senior’s blocking up front paved the way for 461 yards rushing for East Lincoln.

Dallas Bridges, QB, West Lincoln ran for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Rebels loss at Bandys. Bridges also connected on a 17-yard touchdown pass for West Lincoln.

Marcus Graham, QB, East Lincoln ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs win at Maiden.

Xavier McClain, RB, Lincolnton ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns and Cordel Littlejohn, QB, Lincolnton completed 11 of his 16 pass attempts for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the Wolves win over West Caldwell.