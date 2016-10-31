Sex offender charged with threatening detective

Staff report

A former Gaston County teacher who was charged in a Lincolnton Police Department child predator sting operation has been charged for a second time with threatening the detective who arrested him.

Jason Scott Webb, 47, of 206 Point Circle in Belmont, was arrested by Gaston County probation officers on Wednesday and charged with a felony probation violation and a misdemeanor probation violation for sending threats to Lincolnton detective Brent Heavner on the internet. Webb was also served with a warrant for communicating threats.

This is the second time Webb has been charged for making threats toward Heavner. Webb was arrested in March and charged with communicating threats, cyberstalking and making harassing phone calls. He pleaded guilty to communicating threats in May.

Webb was first charged with felony solicitation of a child by a computer for an unlawful sex act, felony solicitation of a child by a computer for an unlawful sex act and appearing to meet the child and felony deliver marijuana from an investigation that took place in 2015. In that case, Heavner conducted an undercover operation by posing as a child on various social media sites. Webb contacted Heavner and made arrangements to meet the child for sex and agreed to provide marijuana to the child. Upon appearing, Webb was arrested.

At the time of that arrest, Webb was employed by the Gaston County Schools system as a high school teacher and athletic coach.

Webb pleaded guilty to felony solicitation by a computer of a child for an unlawful sex act in October 2015. As a result of that conviction, Webb became a convicted felon and registered sex offender.

Image courtesy of LPD