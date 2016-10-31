Obituaries — 10-31-16

Jacob Dawson Stokes, Jr.

Mr. Jacob Dawson Stokes, Jr., age 91, of Wallace, died on October 21, 2016 at Vidant Duplin Hospital.

Visitation will be held today from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Padgett Funeral Home in Wallace. A funeral service will be held today at 3 p.m. at Padgett Funeral Home in Wallace, conducted by Rev. Buster Price and Rev. Jerry Marshburn. Burial will be at Cavenaugh Cemetery in Wallace.

Jacob is survived by his sons, Dawson Ray Stokes and wife Cecilia of Charlotte, and Jimmie Allen Stokes and wife Elsie of Wallace; his brother, Rev. Russell Stokes of Guadalajara, Mexico; two granddaughters; two grandsons; two great-granddaughters; six great grandsons; one great-great granddaughter, one great-great grandson; and one great-great grandson due in the near future.

Jacob was born on May 16, 1925 in Duplin County to the late Jacob Dawson Stokes, Sr. and Meta Carter Stokes. He is also predeceased by his wife, Annie Maude Parker Stokes; his brother, Mitchell Stokes and his sister, Emma Raynor.

Casket bearers will be Stratton Stokes, Brandon Stokes, Neil Maready, Brooks Pickett, Brady Pickett and Steven Kennedy.

Flowers will be welcomed or you could make a memorial donation in Jacob’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Peggy Upton Benfield

Peggy Upton Benfield, age 84, of 2140 Country Club Road in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, October 27, 2016.

Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2016, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Phillip Cole and Pastor Scott Mann of New Vision Ministries officiating. Burial followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. in the sanctuary prior to the service.

Peggy was born October 17, 1932, in Gaston County, to the late Mary Lou Upton. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Bessie Mitchem Upton, and a brother, Jimmy Dean Upton. She worked for Lincoln County Schools, as a teacher’s aide, for 25 years.

She is survived by her husband, Jennings Ray Benfield of the home; two sons, Doug Benfield, and wife Connie, of Morgantown, Ky., and Kim Benfield, and wife Karen, of Lincolnton; a daughter, Lori Benfield of Charlotte; granddaughter, Destiny Brown, and husband Mike, of Russellville, Ky.; step-grandchildren, Amanda Neighbors, and husband Galen, of Morgantown, Ky., Jason Skaggs, and wife Adra, and Leslie Cardwell, and husband Chad, all of Morgantown, Ky., Julie Pendley of Bowling Green, Ky., and Cody Pendley of Morgantown, Ky.; and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Captain William C. Hurley

On Wednesday, September 28, surrounded by his loving family, Captain William C. Bill Hurley left this earth peacefully after a brief illness to join God and sail the high seas of Heaven.

Bill was born in Gastonia, on Nov 29, 1923. He graduated from Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY, in 1944, and immediately served his country as part of the Liberty ship convoy during the D-Day Invasion of WWII. Bill met and married Eileen in 1951, in The Hague, The Netherlands.

The Captain sailed the seven seas with United States Lines on the Superliner S.S. America and S.S. United States. They moved to Jacksonville in 1958, and have resided in the Clifton Manor area. Bill then started a career with the NASA at the beginning of the space program in Cape Canaveral. He helped in developing the down range missile tracking systems on ships following the Vanguard, Explorer and Jupiter missiles in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea as Marine Superintendent. He later served in the Navy Reserve during the Berlin Crisis in 1961, and the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. The Captain was also a member of the Marine Square Club Inc. of New York, NY. Bill was an engaged member of the Arlington Masonic Lodge, #309 and The Beaches Shrine.

Bill had a passion for golf, boating, snow skiing, dancing, travelling and good food and wine. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eileen Hurley; three children, Will Hurley Jr (Rhonda), Patricia Hurley Murr (Ibrahim) and Gregory Shawn Hurley (Pam ); 7 grandchildren, Melina, Alec and Kyler Hurley, Chad Hamilton, Kirstie, Karim and Camille Murr; and two great-grandchildren Caitlynn and Grady. He is also survived by his younger brother, Tom Hurley, and his family, of Newton. Bill loved family get-togethers which were as frequent as possible.

A Memorial Service for family and friends was held on Saturday, Oct 22, at 11 a.m. at Ponte Vedra Presbyterian Church, 4510 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. 32082.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of his memory, the family requests that donations be made either to Mission House (Jax Bch), Transportation fund of Shriners Hospitals for Children , Tampa, Fla. or Community Hospice of Jacksonville.

Marie Helen Sain Abernathy

Mrs. Marie Helen Sain Abernathy, age 85, of 612 E. Pine Street, Lincolnton, died on Saturday, October 29, 2016.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today, at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Michael Collins officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.

Mrs. Abernathy was born April 12, 1931, in Cleveland County, to the late Frank and Elizabeth Richard Sain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Max Abernathy, a sister, Madeline Elmore, and one brother, Carl Sain. Mrs. Abernathy was retired from Bell South.

She is survived by one brother, Danny Sain and wife Gloria of Macclesfield; three sisters, Phyllis Sain of Mooresville, Betty Mauney of Lincolnton and Carolyn Ballard and husband Bill of Lincolnton; sister-in-law, Geraldine Sain of Lincolnton; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 216 S. Aspen Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Harry Dean Crump

Harry Dean Crump, 83, of Lincolnton, died October 27, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. today at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on October 30, 2016 at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mary Ann Lockman

Mary Ann Lockman, 66, of Mooresville died October 27, 2016.

Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on October 30, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Eaker Cemetery.

Genevieve Duck Teague

Genevieve Duck Teague, 71, of Maiden died on October 30, 2016.

The funeral service will be held on November 1, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Farrar Propst

Geraldine “Gerry” Farrar Propst, 92, of Newton died on October 29, 2016.

The funeral service will be held on November 2, 2016 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Newton. Burial will follow at Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service on November 2, 2016 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Jack J. Waugh

Jack J. Waugh, 83, of Maiden died on October 29, 2016.

The funeral service will be held on November 2, 2016 at 4 p.m. at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on November 1, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Newton.

Martha Diann Stallings Slaughter

Martha Diann Stallings Slaughter, 73 of Maiden died on October 29, 2016.

A celebration of her life will be held today at 3 p.m. at Living Word Church in Maiden. Burial will follow at Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the church.

Glenda Setzer Williams

Glenda Setzer Williams, 76, of Claremont died on October 28, 2016.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on November 1, 2016 at Maiden City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on November 1, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont.

Clyde Hillard Stallings

Clyde Hillard Stallings, 78, of Newton died on October 29, 2016.

A service to celebrate Clyde’s life will be held on November 1, 2016 at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Hickory. The family will receive friends on November 1, 2016 from 2 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church.

Liam Ryker Murray

Liam Ryker Murray, 3, of Kings Mountain died on October 27, 2016.

Memorial Service will be held November 1, 2016 at 8 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be private. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 6 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

