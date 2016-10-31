No, HB 2 isn’t destroying NC

The left wants to make every state-level election in North Carolina a referendum on either Donald Trump or HB 2. That’s a smart tactic, politically, but the rhetoric doesn’t always match the facts.

HB 2 came up during a candidate forum at the Lincoln Cultural Center last week. Incumbent state Sen. David Curtis, a Republican and supporter of the bill, said criticism of the law, which mandated that transgender people have to use the public restroom that corresponds to their biological sex and was drafted in response to a Charlotte nondiscrimination ordinance, was often factually inaccurate.

“The media is acting like HB 2 is destroying our state economy and that is totally and absolutely false,” Curtis said, according to a story by staff writer Matt Chapman. “It’s not even moving the needle when you look at our total $550 billion budget here in North Carolina. A lot of people think that the media is stressing HB 2 so much because they’re trying to help Roy Cooper win the governor’s mansion. We’re very hopeful that after Election Day, HB 2 will go away. The facts about the bill have been totally distorted.”

While Curtis’s claims hinge upon blanket criticism of the media, a tired and asinine tactic often used by politicians, he’s right that HB 2 hasn’t had anywhere near the deleterious effect upon the state’s economy that its critics claim it has had. To be sure, the state has lost money because of HB 2. But, like Curtis said, it’s not “destroying” the state.

It’s also true that the majority of the criticism of HB 2 has been about its moral implications, that it’s wrong to force transgender people to use a restroom that doesn’t correspond with the identity they’ve chosen. And it’s also been about whether the General Assembly should have stepped in to overturn an action by the Charlotte City Council to expand that city’s nondiscrimination ordinance to include transgender people, which would have made it one of the last major cities in the United States to do so.

The left doesn’t like HB 2, and we’ve voiced our own criticism of it in the past on this opinion page. But it’s certainly not even remotely reflective of the totality of the work this General Assembly has done, it just runs counter to the ludicrous identity politics progressive politicians and pundits have chosen to engage in over the last couple of decades or so. And, unfortunately, North Carolinians have had to take the good with the bad from our legislators. It’s the same question most voters face today when voting for Republicans — can they accept reactive social policies if they have to be coupled with conservative economics?