Lincoln Charter freshman state runner-up in 1A tennis

Staff report

Freshman Emerson Crichton fell to Marisa Deininger of Community School of Davidson in the finals of the girls 1A tennis state championships on Saturday in Cary.

Emerson lost in two sets by scores of 6-2 and 6-1. The three games that Crichton won were the only three games that Deininger lost in the the three-round tournament.

Crichton defeated Christina Lee of Raleigh Charter 6-1, 6-0 and Diana Alexandrov of Atkins 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the 1A finals.

2A Doubles

In the 2A doubles championships, Zoe Huffman and Toni Laney of Maiden defeated Lauren Bush and Lauren Loveless of Lake Norman Charter 6-2, 6-0 to claim the state championship.

The Maiden duo had defeated Sophie Korenek and Abigail Korenek of Dixon 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round, Hope Hinson and Sarah Wyble of Surry Central 6-0, 6-2 in the second round and Sara Morse and Marshall Phillips of Jordan-Matthews 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinal round.

Image courtesy of Contributed