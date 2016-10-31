High School Football Scoreboard

Ashe County 42, Starmount 7
Stuart Cramer 41, East Gaston 26
South Point 64, North Gaston 6
Bessemer City 58, Highland Tech 0
Brevard 56, North Henderson 0
Mountain Heritage 57, Avery County 3
Pisgah 45, Smoky Mountain 40
Bandys 21, West Lincoln 14
Cherryville 27, Community School of Davidson 3
Clinton 49, Trask 6
East Lincoln 49, Maiden 35
East Rutherford 7, R-S Central 0, OT
Chase 20, East Burke 16
Franklin 21, West Henderson 10
Ashbrook 60, Lake Norman Charter 6
Hunter Huss 39, Forestview 6
Graham 23, Burlington Cummings 6
Lake Norman 24, Mooresville 14
Hibriten 40, Morganton Patton 0
Lexington 45, East Davidson 34
Lincolnton 33, West Caldwell 20
Monroe 41, West Stanly 14
Thomas Jefferson 14, Pine Lake Prep 0
Freedom 38, St. Stephens 0
Mountain Island Charter 54, Concord Cannon 7
Newton-Conover 36, Bunker Hill 24
North Lincoln 41, West Iredell 19
North Rowan 33, Thomasville 14
North Wilkes 38, West Wilkes 35, OT
Polk County 16, C.D. Owen 14
Reidsville 64, Bartlett Yancey 0
Richmond County 21, Pinecrest 14
Shelby 56, Draughn 0
Crest 24, Burns 14
South Caldwell 28, Foard 20
South Iredell 42, North Iredell 6
Statesville 28, Alexander Central 27
Watauga 49, Hickory 13
Wilkes Central 25, East Wilkes 0
