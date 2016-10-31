Home » Sports » High School Football Scoreboard

High School Football Scoreboard

Ashe County 42, Starmount 7

Stuart Cramer 41, East Gaston 26

South Point 64, North Gaston 6

Bessemer City 58, Highland Tech 0

Brevard 56, North Henderson 0

Mountain Heritage 57, Avery County 3

Pisgah 45, Smoky Mountain 40

Bandys 21, West Lincoln 14

Cherryville 27, Community School of Davidson 3

Clinton 49, Trask 6

East Lincoln 49, Maiden 35

East Rutherford 7, R-S Central 0, OT

Chase 20, East Burke 16

Franklin 21, West Henderson 10

Ashbrook 60, Lake Norman Charter 6

Hunter Huss 39, Forestview 6

Graham 23, Burlington Cummings 6

Lake Norman 24, Mooresville 14

Hibriten 40, Morganton Patton 0

Lexington 45, East Davidson 34

Lincolnton 33, West Caldwell 20

Monroe 41, West Stanly 14

Thomas Jefferson 14, Pine Lake Prep 0

Freedom 38, St. Stephens 0

Mountain Island Charter 54, Concord Cannon 7

Newton-Conover 36, Bunker Hill 24

North Lincoln 41, West Iredell 19

North Rowan 33, Thomasville 14

North Wilkes 38, West Wilkes 35, OT

Polk County 16, C.D. Owen 14

Reidsville 64, Bartlett Yancey 0

Richmond County 21, Pinecrest 14

Shelby 56, Draughn 0

Crest 24, Burns 14

South Caldwell 28, Foard 20

South Iredell 42, North Iredell 6

Statesville 28, Alexander Central 27

Watauga 49, Hickory 13

Wilkes Central 25, East Wilkes 0

You must be logged in to post a comment Login