Five arrested during drug investigation

Staff report

Three people were arrested on felony drug charges on Wednesday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at the end of a six-month investigation. Two other people who weren’t subjects of the investigation were also arrested.

Detectives said Alvin Jack Johnson, 37, and Jennifer Hayes Johnson, 34, both of Sun Valley Trail in Lincolnton, and Charles Danny Brown, Jr., 43, of 3299 Gastonia Highway in Lincolnton, were the targets of an ongoing investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in southern and eastern Lincoln County. Most of the sales occurred in parking lots of businesses near Salem Church Road and Gastonia Highway in Lincolnton and in Denver near Highway 16 and Highway 73, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants were issued for the suspects on Oct. 12 but they were not located until Wednesday.

Detectives went to a residence on Springs East Road in Lincolnton to look for two of the suspects and found two people who lived at the home. Angela Rene Martin, 29, came to the residence after detectives arrived and was breathing heavily. She allegedly told detectives she had been walking up the road, but they later learned that she had run to a residence next door to tell Alvin and Jennifer Johnson that detectives were at her home.

Detectives went next door and located the Johnsons hiding in an outbuilding. Martin was also arrested.

Brown was located at a trailer on Jess Monroe Drive in Catawba County. Catawba County deputies assisted narcotics officers in locating him and took him into custody without incident.

Haley Kristin Gantt, 28, was also arrested on drug charges on Wednesday after detectives found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in an apartment she lived in near the 4500 block of W. Highway 27 in Vale. Detectives went to the location looking for one of the wanted subjects, who they believed was staying there.

Alvin Johnson was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and one felony count each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was issued a $40,000 secured bond.

Jennifer Johnson was charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell a schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a schedule II controlled substance. She was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Brown was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

Martin was charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer and issued a $2,500 secured bond.

Gantt was charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $3,000 secured bond.

Brown has prior Lincoln County convictions for felony larceny of firearms in 1992, larceny over $200 in 1992, driving while license revoked in 2005, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance in 2007 and driving while impaired in 2008 and felony habitual impaired driving in Gaston County in 2013.

Gantt has a prior conviction for felony possession with intent to sell a schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in Lincoln County in 2013.

Image courtesy of LCSO