ELMS softball champions

Staff report

The East Lincoln Middle School softball team won the conference championship on Thursday with a 11-0 win over North Lincoln Middle.

Taliyah Thomas belted a second-inning grand slam home run to give the Lady Falcons a commanding lead.

Samantha Hancock led the East Lincoln offense with three hits including two doubles, and Jaden Freeston, Kamryn Coffee and Katie Hogue had two hits apiece.

Payton Baker, Erin Homesley, Emma Helms and Alexia Chapman all hit safely for the Lady Falcons.

Baker picked up the win on the mound for East Lincoln Middle, who won their second straight conference championship and third in four years. The Lady Falcons (10-2) only losses this season came to North Lincoln Middle. The Panthers end their season with a record of 11-1.

