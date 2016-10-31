Criminal Charges — 10-31-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Heather Leigh Warren, 31, of 7105 Cove Creek Dr. in Sherrills Ford was charged on Oct. 27 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II, possession of control substance schedule III, and possession of control substance schedule IV. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Michael Shane Smith, 33, of 2574 Balls Creek Rd. in Newton was charged on Oct. 27 with two counts of possession of control substance schedule II, one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of control substance schedule III.
- Alisha Faye Dohallow, 32, of 1924 Austin Chaney Rd. in Wingate was charged on Oct. 27 with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule II.
- David Kern Griffith, 59, of 38 Railroad St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 27 with one count of cyberstalking.
- Joshua Keaton Parrish, 28, of 7032 Forest Manor Dr. in Denver was charged on Oct. 27 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Thomas William Caddoo, 44, of 8000 Andrew Franklin Dr. in Denver was charged on Oct. 27 with three counts of indecent liberties with child. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
- Marcus Dock Padgett, 45, of 850 Nc 274 Hwy. in Vale was charged on Oct. 27 with one count of DV protective order violation.
- Kevin Leonhardt, 37, of 1216 west Highview Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 27 with one count of larceny.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login