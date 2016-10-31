County runners place high at regionals

Staff report

Lincoln Charter took first place in the girls 1A West Regional on Saturday in Swannanoa. The Lady Eagles’ Michaela Gammon was the individual winner, finishing with a time of 19:58. Maggie Hoey also had a top ten finish, coming in eighth with a time of 24:47.

Also, Caity Born (11th), Emily Elliott (12th), Emma Lasarsky (14th), Megan Gavel (20th) and Grace Cary (22nd) helped lead Lincoln Charter to the regional championship.

The boys teams from North Lincoln, Lincolnton and Lincoln Charter all had second place finishes in their respective regions.

The Knights came away with a second place finish at the 3A Midwest Regional at McAlpine Park in Charlotte. Brian Risse finished in fourth place individually with a time of 16:21 and Austin Hilburn finished in the eighth spot for North Lincoln with a time of 16:36.

Jackson Cathey took the 11th spot for the Knights with a time of 16:48.

The Knights advance to the cross-country state championships for the seventh straight year.

The Lincolnton boys, led by Bandon Sherrill’s fifth place finish too second place in the 2A West Regional at Freedom High School in Morganton. Sherrill finished with a time of 17:27.

Jonathan Rodriguez of Lincolnton finished with a time of 17:38, good for ninth place.

At the 1A West Regional in Swannanoa, the Lincoln Charter boys took second place behind Andrew Zink’s fifth place finish and Kenny Schild who came in at number 16.

Zink finished with a time of 17:32, and Schild’s time was 18:28.

The Lady Knights came away with a fourth place finish at the 3A Midwest Regional in Charlotte. Chandler McCaslin took third place in the event, with a time of 19:19, and Alyssa Galvin finished in the sixteenth spot with a time of 20:23.

The Lady Knights advance to the state championships for the eighth straight season.

Olivia Humphrey of East Lincoln and Alexa Beiberich of West Lincoln had good showings at the 2A girls West Regional in Morganton. Humphrey took tenth place with a time of 21:09, while Beiberich finished in the 19th position with a time of 22:17.

Daniel Hophins (17th) of Lincolnton, Beck Classey (22) of East Lincoln and Holden Carpenter (25th) of West Lincoln made good showings in the boys 2A West Regional.

The top four teams in each regional, along with any individual runner with a top seven finish that was not on a team qualifier, will advance to next Saturday’s state championships at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

A full list of Saturday’s regional results can be seen at ncrunners.com.

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo