Around Town — 10-31-16

MONDAY

Trunk or treat

First Baptist Church High Shoals, located at 600 N. Lincoln St. in High Shoals will host trunk or treat from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church.

TUESDAY

Clinic

Lincoln County Senior Services, located at 514 S. Academy St. in Lincolnton will host a tablets and smart phones clinic from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. To register please call (704) 732-9053.

Meetings

The Lincoln County Board of Education will host meetings consisting of the curriculum committee, policy committee and a budget and finance committee beginning at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Administrative Offices, located at 353 N. Generals Blvd. in Lincolnton

Meeting

The Lincoln County Health Department, located at 151 Sigmon Rd. in Lincolnton will host a Board of Health Meeting at 6:30 p.m.