Farm-to-table dinner will benefit Long Shoals Park and Community Center

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Like many professions, farming is a heritage that is passed down through generations. The Hoffman family has been farming land in Long Shoals since 1870.

Andre Fernandez’s mother, Daphine Hoffman, continued farming the land after her grandfather died. Fernandez returned to Long Shoals after attending college and now grows heirloom produce and raises heritage breeds of livestock on Hoffman land.

“As I began to create a family of my own, I knew that I wanted to give my children the gift of a purer, wholesome life and that life was back home on my family homestead,” he said.

The Long Shoals Park and Community Center (LSPCC) is in danger of foreclosure and has fallen into a state of disrepair. In an attempt to save it for the enjoyment of future generations, Fernandez is spearheading a farm-to-table dinner to be held at the LSCCP on Nov. 6 from 1-4 p.m. in which all proceeds will go to revitalizing it.

Long Shoals is a tiny, former mill community. The land the LSPCC sits on was given to the community many years ago by Worth Hoffman. The park has hosted a variety of events over the years and at one time had an active baseball/softball field, a youth soccer field and a lighted dirt tennis court. There are still some pieces of children’s playground equipment and a canoe and kayak entry point to the South Fork River.

“The owners of the former cotton mill probably put that park together for the recreation of the mill people,” Richard Smith, a local Long Shoals historian, said. “I remember as an elementary school student when they moved our swings down there and put in a sliding board and other things. Lots of families, including mine, had their reunions there and the school would have a field day once a year. It was a place of recreation for the people of Long Shoals.”

Smith, who went to school with Daphine Hoffman, remembers the lighted tennis court where people would play day and night and the local little league and girls’ softball teams playing on the field.

A religious organization was allowed to use the community center building in exchange for paying the utilities and taxes. However, they did not keep up with their bargain, abandoned the property and foreclosure notices were served on the Hoffmans because it was known they were once associated with the land. The grounds and building also suffered damage from a flood in 2013.

“We put up the money in April to stop the county from taking the land,” Fernandez said. “We still owe money but are low on the list of foreclosure. Unlike the neighboring village of High Shoals, Long Shoals has no civic buildings or local governing body so the charge of the park remains in the hands of its citizens.”

The event will be held at LSCCP, which is located at 3253 Long Shoals Road, on Nov. 6 from 1-4 p.m. and will also have games for all ages as well as a survey to help determine how resources from this dinner should be utilized to rebuild the community park. The cost to attend this event is $25 per plate. There will also be a silent auction of local food, goods and services.

The menu, which will be prepared by the chefs at Cafe Rule and Wine Bar in Hickory, includes:

Hand-tossed arugula and baby kale salad with candied pecans and diced apples

Layered sweet potato casserole

roasted acorn squash

Stewed southern mixed greens

Southern-style old fashioned pig pickin’

Braised lamb

Homemade pumpkin pie

Homemade egg custard

This meal is entirely sourced by, Hoffman Heritage & Heirlooms, Daphine & Sons Asparagus Farm and Clearview Farms.

“I want my children to be able to use this park,” Fernandez said. “It’s part of my culture and I want it to be part of theirs.”

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, contact Fernandez at (704) 914-6604 or visit the Hoffman Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Hoffman-Heritage-and-Heirlooms. Children under 13 eat for free.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard