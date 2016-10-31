Several Lincoln County landmarks have ghost stories

Today is Halloween and ghosts, goblins and all sorts of aberrations will be seen walking the streets. Is Halloween the only time when the veil between the living and dead lifts and spirits walk among us?

The Lincoln County Courthouse is said to be haunted. On one evening when the courthouse was closed and all of the staff had left for the day, a security camera captured the image of a woman standing in one of the offices writing on a notepad. When security guards went to see who it was, no one was there. Magistrates and security guards have claimed that they’ve heard footsteps and other noises in the building at night.

Eerie things happen on a regular basis at the Lincoln Cultural Center, according to executive director Cathy Davis. On many occasions, operations manager Dustin Richardson has seen lights flashing on and off in the performance hall.

“One day I was going down the stairs outside the performance hall and I heard a loud crash and the lights started flashing,” he said. “I looked up and said ‘you can stop now’ and the lights stopped flashing. Now they seem to listen to me because it’s not as bad as it was when I first started working there.”

About four or five years ago, Deanna McGinnis went back into the Cultural Center to pick up some material that she had forgotten.

“As I came around the corner to the elevators out of the corner of my eye I saw a lady in a long black dress,” she said. “It was a warm day and I wondered why someone was wearing a long dress and then I realized I could see right through her. It took my breath away.”

On numerous occasions, people have come to McGinnis asking her to let the children out of the green room, a room in the center where performers will wait before going on stage.

“They know I have keys and will come and ask me to let the children out of the room,” she said. “I’ve never heard them but it’s happened maybe a dozen times. I’ll open the door for them to see there’s no children in there.”

About a month ago, Gary Poole went to the Cultural Center with his wife and grandson. The Cultural Center was closed at the time and all the doors were locked. They all saw a man walking in front of them and when they got to the elevator he just disappeared.

“There was something about him that didn’t look exactly right,” Poole said. “It was weird. He was only there for about 30 seconds and then he was gone.”

Woodside Plantation, erected in 1799, has seen its share of history. At one time it was a cotton plantation with about 200 acres. There are at least two ghosts associated with Woodside, according to current owner, Rick Ramseur.

After the Civil War ended, those plantation owners that survived the war had to find alternative means of supporting themselves.

Dr. John Richardson, his wife, Alice, daughter of Dr. Alexander Ramseur, and their five children made their home at Woodside. They opened the house and land up to wealthy northerners who made their way south on hunting trips.

A young northern hunter, his name is unknown, fell madly in love with Malvina Richardson, the youngest girl in the house. They planned a wedding to be held at Woodside but before they could marry, the young man fell ill and died. Because his parents were traveling in Europe, a grave was prepared at a cemetery near Woodside. The day he was to be buried, a telegram arrived from a relative stating that the boy’s body was to be returned to the north.

When Malvina learned that her love would be taken from her, she told the gravediggers to leave the grave open. In a few days, Malvina was dead and she was buried, in her wedding dress, in the grave intended for her fiancé.

“Apparently Malvina had juvenile diabetes,” Ramseur said. “The stress may have put her over the top, so there is a logical explanation.”

On many occasions, especially around the turn of the century when most people around Lincolnton had heard the story of Malvina, a woman dressed in a white dress was seen walking around the plantation and floating down the staircase in Woodside.

“Alcohol may have been involved in a lot of these sightings,” Ramseur said, with a laugh.

When Ramseur was young, he remembers that his grandparents had some trouble getting people to work at Woodside.

“One man said he heard fiddle music coming out of the music room and he didn’t come back,” he said.

In the early 1800’s, a wealthy Frenchman, Lorenzo Ferrer, arrived in Lincolnton. Some theorize that Ferrer was really the famous pirate Jean Lafitte, who fled the Yucatán and was never seen again, according to Ramseur.

Ferrer was hired to run Woodside while the owners stayed in town. One day, a former crew member recognized Ferrer, who lured him to Woodside. There was a commotion one evening in an upstairs room and the man was never seen again.

“The speculation was that Ferrer killed him, chopped him up and cremated him in the fireplace upstairs,” Ramseur said. “Some people have seen the ghost of the seafaring man out on the road near Woodside.”

Ferrer is buried under a granite-topped table monument in St. Luke’s Churchyard.

