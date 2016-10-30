Off-duty deputy accidentally shoots, injures daughter

Staff report

An off-duty Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy accidentally shot and injured her 11-year-old daughter on Saturday.

Misty Michelle Flowers, 38, who works at the Lincoln County courthouse, was showing her service weapon to friends at her home on Loop Road in Lincolnton when it accidentally discharged, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The bullet went through a wall and struck the child.

The first deputy arrived on the scene at 11:23 p.m. and began administering first aid. A second deputy transported the child to CHS-Lincoln. She was then airlifted to CHS-Main in Charlotte where she underwent surgery. Deputies said the child is listed in stable condition.

Flowers, who previously worked for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, has been with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office since August 2015.

The incident is under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.