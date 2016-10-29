Wolves defeat West Caldwell, clinch at least a share of SD-7 crown

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The Wolves clinched at least a share of the Southern District-7 2A championship with a 33-20 win over West Caldwell Friday night at Lincolnton.

The Wolves controlled the game from the beginning, building a 21-6 halftime lead on a pair of rushing touchdowns by Xavier McClain and another from Cordel Littlejohn.

Littlejohn’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Langdon Givens midway through the third quarter extended the lead to 27-6, and when Sage Surratt hauled in Littlejohn’s second scoring pass of the night from five yards out, Lincolnton had built a commanding 33-6 advantage.

The Warriors scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns for the final margin.

The Wolves just proved to have too many weapons for the West Caldwell defense to shut down. Surratt had nine catches for 143 yards and a score, and Givens caught four passes for fifty yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, McClain ran for 122 yards and two scores, and Xavier Littlejohn had his biggest night of the season, running for 124 yards on ten carries.

Littlejohn, the Wolves quarterback, passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

Lincolnton improves to 10-0, 6-0 in the SD-7, and can win the conference outright with a win next Friday over Maiden.

West Caldwell falls to 8-2 overall, 5-1 in conference play, and will host Bunker Hill next week.

