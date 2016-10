Rebels can’t get past Bandys

Staff report

Dallas Bridges had 113 yards on the ground and a touchdown, Brendon Ikard ran for 92 and Brandon Schensy had 87, but the Rebels fell on the road.

Ethan Howard led Bandys with 126 rushing yards. West Lincoln led 14-13 in the fourth quarter before Jatay Culliver of Bandys ran in a 14-yard score.

The Rebels (5-5, 2-4) finish their season at East Lincoln next week. Bandys (3-7, 1-5) visits Newton-Conover.