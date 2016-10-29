Local, state candidates meet at forum

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

For the second time in as many weeks, candidates in the running for state and local offices addressed the pressing concerns facing Lincoln County in a forum setting.

The first back-and-forth between incumbent state Sen. David Curtis, a Republican, and his Libertarian opponent, Nic Haag, seemed to generate the most interest since Curtis was not in attendance at last week’s forum, held in Denver. The two candidates for the District 44 state senate seat shared their thoughts on funding for education and the effects of House Bill 2, a law that, in part, mandated that transgender individuals use the restroom that corresponds to their biological sex, and coal ash spills on economic growth in North Carolina.

Curtis downplayed the impact of HB 2 on the economy in North Carolina and shifted the blame toward the city of Charlotte for passing a nondiscrimination ordinance that included protections for transgender people, which led to the development of the law.

“The media is acting like HB 2 is destroying our state economy and that is totally and absolutely false,” Curtis said. “It’s not even moving the needle when you look at our total $550 billion dollar budget here in North Carolina. A lot of people think that the media is stressing HB 2 so much because they’re trying to help Roy Cooper win the governor’s mansion. We’re very hopeful that after Election Day, HB 2 will go away. The facts about the bill have been totally distorted.”

Haag agreed with the sentiments expressed by Curtis that North Carolina is moving in the right direction economically despite HB 2, but then turned his focus to the message sent by the passage of the law and criticized the hypocrisy of the way it is written.

“The way the law is written, if you have to use the bathroom based on your birth certificate and you’re a female that has transitioned to a male, you’re now a man that has to use the women’s restroom,” Haag said. “That is a thing now that has been written into law. I think South Carolina said it best. This isn’t an issue that really needs a law. We should just leave it to the people to use the honor system because that’s been working for the longest time. I actually looked it up, you have a better chance of winning the Powerball than being molested in the bathroom by a stranger.”

On the topic of education, Haag argued that the problem is that there is too much power currently at the state level. He also suggested that if more funding was granted to education, then the state wouldn’t have to put as much money into the judicial system, specifically prisons and police, which accounts for the third largest budget item in North Carolina.

“I completely trust the school board to make every decision relevant to my child’s education,” Haag said. “There’s no reason that a state-level bureaucrat should have any say whatsoever. The person that cares about my son the most is his teacher and, next, his principal. I don’t believe that some bureaucrat in Raleigh cares. If we eliminate what I call the ‘education blob,’ all these people in Raleigh who just push down decisions, and we leave all the decisions to the school board our education system would be better funded. In America we have this blob which consists of these bureaucrats and teacher’s unions that refuse to yield any authority at the expense of our children.”

Curtis spoke about the state’s increased education budget and advances in pay for teachers since Republicans took control of the state senate in 2010, but did admit that more needs to be done to increase funding for schools. He also expressed concerns that fewer young people are pursuing a career in education and added that he’s looking into teacher recruitment programs in a number of communities across the state.

“In 2008 and 2009, when the Democrats were in control, the education budget was actually reduced and teacher pay was frozen,” Curtis said. “Since then, we’ve increased the education budget by over $1 billion and given really dramatic teacher pay raises. Education is 58 percent of our entire state budget right now so we’re putting a lot of money into education and I expect that we’ll continue to do so and keep raising teacher pay. I think that teacher pay is important, but also teachers have a lot of benefits that nobody really talks about. In a nutshell, we’ve done a lot for education, but we need to continue to do much more.”

The comments made by Curtis on the subject of education ruffled the feathers of county commission candidate Elaine Jenkins, a Democrat and retired educator. Jenkins also voiced her displeasure with the fact that candidates running for the Board of Commissioners haven’t been asked a single question regarding education during either forum.

“If everything is as sweet and rosy as the picture painted by Sen. Curtis, then explain to me why superintendents can’t find teachers,” Jenkins said. “We have got a problem in this state and it is serious. There are science classes at Lincolnton High School that have more than 30 students. That is inexcusable. Teachers have bigger classes, fewer assistants, very limited materials and an oppressive accountability system that just will not stop. And by the way, part of the money that has been put into public education in North Carolina has gone into private school vouchers where there is zero accountability.”

Republican county commission candidate Rich Permenter echoed the statements made by Jenkins on education and mentioned his desire for a “master plan” that defines the way in which everything in Lincoln County operates.

“I believe that schools are integral,” Permenter said. “I still believe that fundamentally there has to be a grand plan that defines the scope under which everything will operate. That grand plan has to be understood and crafted by the residents of the county that respect the differences of everyone across the county. Everything will flow from that whether it be school locations, school funding or infrastructure.”

Neil Underwood, a commission candidate who is a Democrat and retired educator, referred to the funding for schools in Lincoln County as an “embarrassment.”

“Regardless of party, we must do what we can to support our young people and support our schools,” Underwood said. “It’s an embarrassment that our schools are so low from the state and the county in terms of per student spending. I met a woman at a meet and greet the other day who has to drive all the way to Charlotte because she can’t get what she needs from Lincoln County Schools because the funding is not there for special needs children. That’s a shame. We are doing a disservice to those children.”

The final county commission candidate to speak was Anita McCall, a Republican who is making her second attempt at a seat on the board of commissioners. McCall strayed away from the topic of education with her closing remarks and instead decided to focus on the growth of the county and the responsibility of the commissioners.

“We have, as of April 2016, in Lincoln County we have 81,417 people and that’s a lot of folks for us to try and represent,” McCall said. “That means we have to be open and honest and we have to listen to everybody regardless of whether they’re black, white, green or yellow. We are all supposed to support one another and I think that oftentimes people get caught up in what area that they’re in and their little social groups and they don’t reach out.”

The lone incumbent candidate, Republican Carrol Mitchem, was not in attendance. Mitchem also did not attend the forum in Denver last week.

A subtle war of words erupted between the three candidates vying for an at-large seat on the board of education. Andrew Dellinger, an unaffiliated candidate, said that, unlike his opponents, he has proven committed to the seat by attending each board meeting for the past two years.

“I just want you to really consider how much experience a person who just started attending after filing for candidacy over the summer is going to have,” Dellinger said. “The board is a huge responsibility and is in charge of the whole county and not just one or two of the schools. I’m the only true unaffiliated candidate that is running in an otherwise nonpartisan race.”

Heather Rhyne, a Republican candidate who has emphasized her “sweat equity” as a volunteer inside local schools, seemed to take offense to Dellinger’s comments about candidates who are running solely based on “merit that they’ve been active in PTO and Communities in Schools.”

“I want you to know that I’ll hang my hat any day on being in those schools and serving with those students and teachers over watching a board meeting once each month,” Rhyne said. “Anybody that knows how the board of education works, knows that the work that is done by the board of education is done the week prior at the committee meetings, which is where I’ve been.”

Clarissa Metts, the third candidate and a Democrat, serves as an executive board member for the Communities in Schools organization referenced by Dellinger.

“I have always been involved with young people,” Metts said. “I am currently employed at Gaston College so I see the students that are coming from the local high schools. We have a college and career promise curriculum that helps students go into the workforce right out of high school so I have a lot of involvement with our children. I would like to see our children go as far as they can go and be as successful as they can be. All of our children have potential and we just have to learn how to nurture that potential that they have.”

Jeff Pariano and Kirk Herbertson, both Republicans, are vying for the District 3 seat on the board of education left vacant when Ed Hatley was elected as Mayor of Lincolnton.

Pariano said he hopes to use his experience as a finance director at IOMAX to help the board as it relates to finances and expanding the School of Technology. Herbertson, who has a form of autism, has made it his goal to help students with special needs. He has also talked about a desire to increase pay for teachers and keep band programs within the schools.

Incumbent Republican Cathy Davis is running against Tommy Houser, a Democrat, for her District 4 seat on the board of education. Houser was not in attendance at the forum.

“We have achieved some things during the past four years of my term, but I am ashamed to say that it is not nearly enough,” Davis said. “There are so many things that I could say are on my bucket list for our schools. I would appreciate your consideration to allow me to serve another four years and try to mark some more things off of that bucket list, all of which I believe are very important.”

The fireworks were provided on Tuesday evening by District Judge Meredith Shuford, who is campaigning against Justin Brackett for a seat in District 27B.

Brackett spoke first and was already gone by the time Shuford arrived after attending her daughter’s soccer game. Brackett, a Republican, touted his endorsements from Curtis and Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter, before talking about his conservative values.

“I’m running to bring conservative values to the court,” Brackett said. “I may not have a Lincoln County address, but I have Lincoln County values. I’m a pro-life, pro-family, pro-Second Amendment Christian conservative. That’s who I am, that’s what I stand for and those are the beliefs that I’ll be using to make decisions. I will follow the law and apply that law to the facts and the situation and make a decision based purely on what that comes out to be, not based on any sort of independent biases or anything like that.”

Shuford criticized Brackett’s platform as a conservative Republican and talked about her displeasure with the number of GOP members backing someone who passed the bar exam four years ago.

”I’m a little bit frustrated because I’m your only district judge who lives here in Lincolnton,” Shuford said. “I’m disappointed in some of the Lincoln County people who are supporting him. I know there’s been a lot of talk about who has endorsed him and I’m disappointed in that because that’s not what’s best for Lincoln County. It’s a nonpartisan position and because I registered as a Democrat when I was 19, I guess certain people in Lincoln County are holding that against me. My father was the first Republican district attorney in this district … so to the Republicans in our county that are actively pushing someone with four years of experience who has tried less than 10 cases … shame on you.”