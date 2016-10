Knights roll over West Iredell on senior night

Staff report

Steven Jackson and Ethan Hicks scored two touchdowns each as the Knights rolled past West Iredell 41-19 on senior night at North Lincoln.

Matt Moore led the way on the offensive line for the Knights, as Jackson had over 200 yards from scrimmage.

Deangelo Brown led the North Lincoln defense with four tackles for loss.

The Knights (2-8, 2-4) close out the regular season next week at Lake Norman.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmar / Special to the LTN