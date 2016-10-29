Mustangs run wild at Maiden

MARK PARKER

Special to the LTN

A game with wild momentum shifts went East Lincoln’s way in the final quarter as the Mustangs scored the final 21 points to take a 49-35 win at Maiden Friday night in Southern District 7 Athletic 2A conference play.

East Lincoln (8-2 overall, 4-2 SD-7) rambled off 430 yards rushing (unofficially) with Trevor Childers collecting 250 of them on 33 carries and scoring four touchdowns. Quarterback Marcus Graham had three rushing TDs while amassing 168 yards on 18 carries.

Momentum changed as each team managed to gain turnovers. After Graham scored from four yards, on the next drive he threw an interception that was returned 14 yards for a TD by Ty Williams. Maiden then took the lead 14-7 when Xzavion Huff rumbled in from the 1.

From there, the Mustangs pushed the Blue Devils around the field in the second quarter with 21 straight points. Childers had a TD runs of 5 and 1 yard sandwiched around a 1-yarder by Graham.

However, Maiden (7-3, 4-2) got a 69-yard weaving, broken field TD run by quarterback Caleb Farley on the first half’s final play to get the Blue Devils to within 28-21.

The Blue Devils turned back-to-back turnovers into scores to start the second half. Caleb Farley hit Tylier Farley for a 33-yard catch-and-run for a score and Huff took a misdirection handoff 16 yards to put Maiden ahead 35-28 with 6:52 left in the third quarter.

After a Mustangs three-and-out, Maiden was poised to score again, but an interception near midfield gave East Lincoln new life. An 11-play drive ended with Graham’s 5 yard scramble for a TD.

A shanked punt set up East Lincoln on a 56-yard drive with Childers pushing it in from the four.

Maiden drove to near midfield with just under two minutes to play, but turned the ball over on downs. Childers then iced the game with a 59-yard burst up the middle for the final score.