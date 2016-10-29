2nd annual Lincolnton Zombie Walk held Saturday

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The zombie apocalypse will probably never happen, but zombie wannabes will walk the streets once again in downtown Lincolnton on Saturday evening for the second annual Lincolnton Zombie Walk. Participants are asked to arrive carrying canned goods – which are useful during an apocalypse and to help feed the less fortunate.

The Lincolnton Zombie Walk is a food drive organized by GameSwap, a video game store located on Court Square in downtown. All participants are encouraged to bring canned food or nonperishable items to be donated to the Lincoln County Christian Ministry.

“We do a lot of drives and food donations for the Lincoln County Christian Ministry – especially around this time when they need a lot of help – everybody thinks about Thanksgiving and Christmas as far as donations but earlier helps out,” Mike Payne, owner of GameSwap, said. “Last year we donated costumes too. A lot of people forget that people are in need of costumes for Halloween as well.”

Beginning at noon on Saturday, participants can get a lesson on how to properly act as a zombie – there’s an art to the lurching, shambling, grunting and groaning that zombies do. Prior to the walk there will be a briefing on the rules – basically how to behave and act toward others. Participants are only allowed to walk on the sidewalks and cannot touch cars or people or scare small children. Make-up artists will be available to help out with the zombie look. The walk is expected to last from 4-6 p.m.

Prizes will be given out for the best zombies. There will be zombie karaoke at 9 p.m. A screening of the original “Night of the Living Dead” will begin at 10 p.m.

It was a good turnout last year, with approximately 50 people of varying ages walking the streets dressed and acting as zombies, according to Payne.

“We got a lot of great reactions,” Payne said. “It was really well organized, everyone knew the rules and they all behaved.”

GameSwap will accept food donations both before and after the walk.

Image courtesy of Contributed