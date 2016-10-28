Week 11 football picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

With just two weeks left in the regular season, there is still a lot to be determined on the football field within our local conferences.

Lincolnton hosts West Caldwell tonight for first place in the Southern District-7, and if things go a certain way, next week’s Lincolnton-Maiden matchup could be huge.

In the South Mountain Athletic Conference, Crest visits Burns for sole possession of second place, and Forestview visits Hunter Huss in a battle for first place in the Big South.

Also, Lake Norman visits Mooresville in a game for the top spot in the North Piedmont Conference. With all of those meaningful matchups, tonight is quite possibly the biggest night of the regular season.

I followed up my first 8-0 week by going 5-3 last week. This week will be challenging.

WEST CALDWELL at LINCOLNTON

These two teams haven’t played each other in a game this big since the early 90’s. All of the preseason hype in the SD-7 centered around Lincolnton, East Lincoln and Maiden. But is West Caldwell being in this position really a surprise. After all, they returned 17 of their 22 starters from last season including quarterback Titus Tucker, a candidate for conference player of the year. The question all week has been will Tucker play after exiting the East Lincoln game last week with a head injury. We’ll know the answer at 7:30 p.m.

Lincolnton 31, West Caldwell 28

EAST LINCOLN at MAIDEN

While the Mustangs may be a bit disappointed in how their conference season has gone so far, they are still going to the playoffs and they still have the talent to make a deep run. But tonight’s game at Maiden is very important. Both teams are 7-2 overall, and the winner will likely be seeded ahead of the other when the 2AA playoff brackets are released on November 12. Everybody likes home games in the playoffs.

East Lincoln 35, Maiden 28

WEST LINCOLN at BANDYS

Yet another big game in the SD-7, at least for the Rebels. Some preliminary brackets have West Lincoln getting in the playoffs as long as they can win one of their final two games. But that won’t be easy. The Rebels haven’t beaten the Trojans since 1992. These two teams are a lot alike in that they want to run the football and keep the ball away from their opponent. There likely won’t be a lot of balls in the air tonight. The over/under on the time of the game is 120 minutes.

West Lincoln 28, Bandys 24

WEST IREDELL at NORTH LINCOLN

The Knights haven’t played as bad as their record might indicate. In fact, North Lincoln has been in a lot of their games against superior 3A and 4A teams. West Iredell comes in with three wins, after going winless in 2015. Both teams defeated North Iredell in conference play. I think this one is a pretty even matchup, and the Knights seniors have an opportunity to go out with a win in their final home game.

North Lincoln 32, West Iredell 27

NEWTON-CONOVER at BUNKER HILL

After going 4-0 in their nonconference games, the Red Devils have yet to get a win in the SD-7. They will most likely have to win their final two games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. A couple weeks ago, that seemed like a given. But Bunker Hill won their first conference game in two years last week with a 26-6 victory over county-rival Bandys. Can the Bears make it two in a row, or will Newton-Conover finally get a conference win?

Newton-Conover 35, Bunker Hill 21

CHERRYVILLE AT COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON

Believe it or not, the Ironmen still control their own destiny. If Cherryville can win their final two games over CSD and Bessemer City, they will clinch a share of the conference championship and in all likelihood get into the 1AA playoffs. In the preseason polls, many coaches in the Southern Piedmont 1A thought that CSD could be the team to beat. But the Spartans only have one win coming into tonight’s game with the Ironmen.

Cherryville 38, CSD 21

FORESTVIEW at HUNTER HUSS

Speaking of surprises, who would have thought that Hunter Huss would be the only team in the Big South without a conference loss with just two games to play. But the Huskies have been the most consistent team in the league. If they can win out and get some home playoff games, Hunter Huss could make some noise in the 2AA playoffs. Tonight won’t be easy against the rival Jaguars, however.

Hunter Huss 21, Forestview 20

CREST at BURNS

Crest has two losses coming into tonight’s matchup with county-rival Burns, and that’s two losses more than the Chargers are used to having at this point of the season. First-year head coach David Devine has the Lawndale community buzzing with the turnaround that the Bulldogs have made. 2015 seems so long ago now, when Burns only won one conference game and finished 3-7. Could Crest possibly get swept by their three county rivals?

Burns 27, Crest 24

Last week: 5-3

Overall: 60-20