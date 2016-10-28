Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, Oct. 28

Tennis

1A Individual State Championships

Football

West Caldwell at Lincolnton (sportstalkguys.com)

East Lincoln at Maiden (sportstalkguys.com)

West Lincoln at Bandys

West Iredell at North Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill

Cherryville at Community School of Davidson

Highland Tech at Bessemer City

Thomas Jefferson at Pine Lake Prep

Mountain Island Charter at Cannon

Forestview at Hunter Huss (sportstalkguys.com)

North Gaston at South Point

Stuart Cramer at East Gaston

Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook

Crest at Burns

Draughn at Shelby

Chase at East Burke

R-S Central at East Rutherford

Hibriten at Patton

Watauga at Hickory

Fred T. Foard at South Caldwell

St. Stephens at Freedom

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Alexander Central at Statesville

North Iredell at South Iredell

Saturday, Oct. 29

Volleyball

3A Playoffs – 3rd round

North Lincoln at Marvin Ridge

Cross-country

1A West Regionals at Swannanoa

2A West Regionals at Freedom High School – Morganton

3A West Regionals at McAlpine Creek Park – Charlotte