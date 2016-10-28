This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, Oct. 28
Tennis
1A Individual State Championships
Football
West Caldwell at Lincolnton (sportstalkguys.com)
East Lincoln at Maiden (sportstalkguys.com)
West Lincoln at Bandys
West Iredell at North Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill
Cherryville at Community School of Davidson
Highland Tech at Bessemer City
Thomas Jefferson at Pine Lake Prep
Mountain Island Charter at Cannon
Forestview at Hunter Huss (sportstalkguys.com)
North Gaston at South Point
Stuart Cramer at East Gaston
Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook
Crest at Burns
Draughn at Shelby
Chase at East Burke
R-S Central at East Rutherford
Hibriten at Patton
Watauga at Hickory
Fred T. Foard at South Caldwell
St. Stephens at Freedom
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Alexander Central at Statesville
North Iredell at South Iredell
Saturday, Oct. 29
Volleyball
3A Playoffs – 3rd round
North Lincoln at Marvin Ridge
Cross-country
1A West Regionals at Swannanoa
2A West Regionals at Freedom High School – Morganton
3A West Regionals at McAlpine Creek Park – Charlotte
