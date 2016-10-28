Reader’s Forum

Support for Jenkins

My husband and I are voting for Dr. Elaine Jenkins for Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. Through her experience and leadership in Lincoln County Schools and many community boards and organizations, Elaine Jenkins has a proven record of successful leadership.

I have known Dr. Elaine Jenkins for more than 20 years and I have seen her effective decision-making ability. She will make informed decisions after listening to our citizens, studying available information and analyzing choices.

I am voting for her because of her positive attitude, respectful treatment of others, intelligence, good judgment and common sense.

Elaine Jenkins will work to keep our county a good place to live and work.

Sara S. Miller

Retired principal,

Lincoln County Schools

Vale

I have worked with Elaine Jenkins on community service projects and have been very impressed by her leadership skills, energy and her passion to create a better quality of life for our community in Denver and everyone in Lincoln County.

I have learned that she has a vast knowledge of the needs of our school system from serving as interim superintendent two times for Lincoln County Schools, as well as her other leadership roles in the school system.

She will take a proactive and informal approach to growth that insures a balanced mix of both business and residential planning, and work to ensure fiscal support for Lincoln County Schools, law enforcement and emergency services to maintain public safety. She is also committed to having timelines and benchmarks that will work toward the goal of full implementation of a No Kill Shelter.

Jenkins has been honored to hold many leadership roles in her professional and community life, and now that she has retired, wants to bring her vast experience in leadership, management, and community service to the Board of Commissioners and serve the citizens of Lincoln County. Check the web site at www.elainejenkins.org and you will be very impressed with her background and experience.

I urge you to vote for Elaine Jenkins for Lincoln County commissioner. She truly has the leadership skills, intellectual capacity, experience, and the motivation to address the needs of all the citizens of our county.

Leo Soorus

Denver