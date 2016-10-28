Rate increases show ACA is broken

If anyone needed any more evidence that the Affordable Care Act is a failed policy, the news in the past weeks that premiums through Blue Cross Blue Shield, the only insurer offering policies on the marketplace in North Carolina, are increasing by an average of almost 25 percent is another good indicator that not all is well with President Barack Obama’s signature policy.

Blue Cross had a 32.5 percent race increase approved in 2016 as well, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

That the law is a failure is a tough pill for Obama to swallow, especially since it’s pretty much the only significant legislation that made it through Congress during his eight years in office. And, of course, he blamed Republicans for what Time called the “lingering discontent” surrounding the law (which, by the way, was passed when Democrats had majorities in both houses of Congress).

“Part of the problem is a Democratic president named Barack Obama passed the law,” Obama said at a recent speech, according to Time. “But just because a lot of the Republican criticism has proven to be false doesn’t mean that there aren’t legitimate concerns.”

The fundamental problem with Obamacare is that there aren’t enough health, young people signed up for insurance plans to pay to offset the costs of all of the sick, high-risk people who signed up for coverage they might not have otherwise qualified for before the passage of the ACA. Obama suggested remedying that problem by increasing the tax credits associated with insurance to encourage people to sign up, but it’s going to be more affordable for healthy people to go without insurance if providers continue to jack up their rates.

The next president and Congress will have to work together to come up with a solution. Because, like it or not, the current state of the Affordable Care Act is not sustainable, and it doesn’t serve the intent of the law. Whether that solution is completely dismantling Obamacare or making changes that fix some of the issues, for both insurers and consumers, remains to be seen. But what should be obvious by now is that the Affordable Care Act is anything but affordable.