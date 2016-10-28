Obituaries — 10-28-16

Kyle Thomas Andre

Kyle Thomas Andre passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, October 22, 2016.

Born in Fall River, Mass., he was the son of the late Edward I. Andre and Alice Moniz Andre.

He leaves behind two sons, Jesse Andre of Fla., and Trey Andre of N.C. He also leaves a brother, Edward Andre of Tex.; and a sister, Pam Lachapelle and her husband Rene of Mass.; as well as his former wife and friend, Lynn Kennerly Russell and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and in Mass. to honor his wishes.

Kyle’s family would like to thank his dear friends for the friendship, love and kindness they gave to him. Also, thank you for the support throughout our time of need during Kyle’s passing.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Andre family.

Harold ‘Shorty’ Lewis Little

Harold “Shorty” Lewis Little, age 83, of Maiden passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at Catawba Regional Hospice in Newton.

Born July 21, 1933 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Mont Joseph Little, Sr. and Hattie Killian Little. Harold was a member of Mays Chapel United Methodist Church in Maiden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mont Joseph Little, Jr.

He is survived by wife of 64 years, Geraldine Alexander Little of the home; two sons, Mike Little of Sherrills Ford and Tim Little of the home; grandson, Zack Goforth; great-grandson, M. E. Goforth; and great-granddaughter, Myla Mae Goforth.

A funeral service will be held today at 3 p.m. at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church in Maiden with Rev. Byron Alexander officiating. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends on Thursday, October 27, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Newton.

Memorials may be made to: Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, 1707 Mays Chapel Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences online.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Little family.

Kathy Waynette Crouse Richard

Kathy Waynette Crouse Richard, 61 of Lincolnton passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at CMC – Charlotte.

Born August 7, 1955 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Darrell Gene Crouse and Genevieve Campbell Crouse. In addition to her father, two brothers Wayne and Mark Crouse preceded her in death.

She is survived by daughter, Tammy Martin of Lincolnton; son, Jeremy Richard and wife Tammy of Lincolnton; mother, Genevieve C. Crouse of Maiden; four grandchildren, Jacob Putnam, Caleb Martin, Samantha Richard, and Blake Richard; brother, Todd Crouse of Maiden; and special niece, Jennifer Underwood of Newton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden with Rev. Ronnie Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society and the Humane Society.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Richard family.

Melvin ‘Pete’ Junior Martin

Melvin “Pete” Junior Martin, 77, died.

The Martin family received friends October, 27, 2016 from noon until 1 p.m. at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home in Maiden. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. Interment at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Cemetery followed the service.

Goodin-Drum Funeral Home in Maiden served the Martin family.

J.W. Martin

J.W. Martin, 73, of Lincolnton died on October 22, 2016.

A memorial service will be held, October 29, 2016 at Reepsville Baptist Church. Receiving of friends will be from 10 a.m. until noon October 29, 2016 at the Church.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Martin family.

Nancy Josephine Walker

Nancy Josephine Walker, 77, of Hickory died on October 23, 2016.

No Service is planned at this time.

The Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Walker family.

Walter L. Standley

Walter L. Standley, 82, of Cherryville died on October 22, 2016.

Visitation will be held on October 29, 2016 from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service. A memorial service will be held on October 29, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel. Burial will be private.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Standley family.

Rev. Elvin Haywood Rozzelle, Jr.

Rev. Elvin Haywood Rozzelle, Jr., 67, Iron Station died on October 24, 2016.

Funeral service is October 29, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. at Springfield Memorial Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service is serving the Rozzelle family.

Jimmy Everette Pomeroy

Jimmy Everette Pomeroy, 68, of Newton died on October 13, 2016.

A memorial service will be held on October 30, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends on October 30, 2016 from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Meadow Ridge Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Pomeroy family.

Laura Teague Huffman

Laura Teague Huffman, 48, of Newton died on October 26, 2016

A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 29, 2016 at 4 p.m. at Grace Reformed United Church of Christ in Newton. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the Fellowship Hall.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Huffman family.