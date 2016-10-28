Mustangs travel to Maiden, Rebels on the road at Bandys

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

This is the biggest night of the high school football regular season for many teams and conferences.

Not only is Lincolnton hosting West Caldwell in a battle for first place in the Southern District-7 2A conference, but East Lincoln and West Lincoln will play in key games tonight on the road.

The Mustangs have been playing Maiden off and on since East Lincoln’s first football season back in 1967. And while the Mustangs did not have a lot of success against the Blue Devils in those early years, they have had much success lately.

East Lincoln has won four straight over Maiden since the SD-7 conference restarted in 2013. That season, the Mustangs beat the Blue Devils 42-0 in the regular season, then three weeks later defeated them again by a score of 42-14 in the second round of the playoffs.

East Lincoln has scored at least 42 points in each of the team’s last four meetings.

Maiden last defeated the Mustangs in 1996 by a score of 58-0. After the 1996 meeting, the teams did not face each other again for 16 years.

Tonight’s game is big for both teams, who have identical 7-2 overall records. The Blue Devils still have a chance to win the conference and be the one seed with a little help, and East Lincoln still has an outside shot to get a share of the SD-7 championship and the top seed as well.

The outcome of this game will probably be determined by how well the East Lincoln defense can contain Maiden quarterback Caleb Farley. If Farley is able to make big plays with his feet, the Blue Devils chances are greater.

On the other side, the Mustangs need a big night from their own quarterback, Marcus Graham. With all eyes on Farley, watch for Graham to come up big, especially running the football.

West Lincoln at Bandys

The Rebels travel to Bandys to face a team very similar to themselves. Both teams want to establish the ground game, and keep the ball away from their opponents.

The Trojans come in with a record of 2-7, and have yet to win a conference game. Even though they may not have a lot to play for, they would love to play spoiler and diminish West Lincoln’s playoff chances.

If the Rebels want to improve their chances of getting a playoff berth, they’ll have to beat Bandys for the first time since 1992. The Trojans have won fifteen straight games against the Rebels, including last year’s 16-6 win at West Lincoln.

If the Rebels can have a big night running the football, play solid defense and win the turnover battle, they just might be able to end the long losing streak to Bandys.

West Iredell at North Lincoln

Both the Knights and the Warriors lone conference win came against North Iredell. West Iredell, who went winless last season, won two of their first four games this year by defeating St. Stephens and Bunker Hill.

North Lincoln’s Ethan Hicks had a big night running the football last week. The senior ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Maybe that’s something for the Knights to build on.

It’s senior night at North Lincoln, and if the Knights play well, maybe those playing in their final home game can go out on a positive note.

West Caldwell at Lincolnton

This is perhaps the top matchup in the area tonight. The 9-0 Wolves host the 8-1 Warriors, with both teams a perfect 5-0 in the SD-7.

The winner of this game will take a big step toward a conference championship, especially if the winner is West Caldwell. The Warriors would only have to defeat Bunker Hill next Friday at West Caldwell to clinch.

Lincolnton could sew up the SD-7 crown with a win tonight over the Warriors, coupled with and East Lincoln win at Maiden.

The big question all week has been the status of West Caldwell quarterback Titus Tucker. The senior makes the Warriors much more dangerous team when he lines up under center.

Tucker left last week’s game with East Lincoln in the first half with an injury, and did not return.

The Wolves will need to establish the run game with Xavier McClain (1,335 yards, 18 TD’s), who averages 11 yards a carry. If Lincolnton can run the ball and win the turnover battle, their chances are good.

Notes: Lincolnton lost their first seven meetings with West Caldwell from 1985 through 1990 including a playoff game in 1987 when both teams were members of the Big Six 3A conference. Since 1991, the Wolves have won all five meetings, including the last three seasons as members of the Southern District-7 2A conference.

Image courtesy of LTN File P