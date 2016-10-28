Criminal Charges — 10-28-16

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Sandra Lynn Gaul, 46, of 1256 Clarence Beam Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Oct. 24 with one count of financial identity fraud. A $20,000 secured bond was set.

Zarius Lashun Jefferies, 27, of 4434 W Nc 27 Hwy. in Vale was charged on Oct. 24 with one count of damaging computers and related materials. A $5,000 secured bond set.

Larry Wade Stanley Jr., 41, of 932 Guy Heavner Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 24 with one count of failure to appear. A $30,000 secured bond was set.

Micheal Andrew Reinhardt, 27, of 2628 Southside Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 24 with one count of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Kimberly Nicole Wood, 20, of 720 Lincoln St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 24 with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute schedule II, one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of stolen goods.

Stephanie Danielle Metcalf, 30, of 217 S B Ave. in Maiden was charged on Oct. 24 with two counts of failure to appear, one count each of possession of control substance schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $20,000 secured bond was set.

Patrick Burnell Carter, 32, of 254 Bubbling Well Rd. in Denver was charged on Oct. 24 with one count of assault on female by male over 18 years of age.

Anthony James Roy, 20, of 2078 Riverview Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 24 with one count each of failure to appear and larceny. A $500 secured bond was set.

Benjamin Paul Sanford Bridges, 22, of 2671 Maiden Hwy. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 24 with one count of injury to personal property. A $1,500 secured bond was set.

Jason Cody Sisk, 18, of 6825 Lackey Rd. in Vale was charged on Oct. 25 with one count each of communicating threats and simple assault and battery or affray.

Holly Hudson Garrison, 37, of 320 S Pink St. in Cherryville was charged on Oct. 25 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $500 cash bond was set.

Shea Amber Borland, 35, of 1394 Confederate Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 25 with one count of failure to comply.

Richard Nazzair Bianco, 33, of 4206 Burnwood Tr. in Denver was charged on Oct. 25 with fifteen counts of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.

Heather Lauren Stroupe, 26, of 809 W Airline Dr. in Gastonia was charged on Oct. 25 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A $300 secured bond was set.

Matthew Hugh Black, 35, of 1166 Confederate Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 26 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.

Howard Leonard Martin, 40, of 212 N Flint St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 26 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.

Stephanie Danielle Metcalf, 30, of 217 S B Ave. in Maiden was charged on Oct. 26 with two counts of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.

Austin Shane Phiyaw, 20, of 2351 Hovis Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 26 with two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver control substance schedule VI and selling or delivering control substance schedule VI. A $3,000 bond was set.

Jonathan Craig Smith Jr., 30, of 306 Old Lowesville Rd. in Stanley was charged on Oct. 26 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $862 cash bond was set.

Jeremy Warren Anderson, 31, of 5616 Annawood Dr. in Hope Mills was charged on Oct. 26 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $500 cash bond was set.

Jennifer Hayes Johnson, 34, of 2472 Sun Valley Trail in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 26 with one count each of conspiring traffic methamphetamine, conspiring to sell meth, and conspiring to deliver meth. A $20,000 secured bond was set.

Angela Rene Martin, 29, of 659 Springs East Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 26 with one count of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer. A $2,500 secured bond was set.

Haley Kristin Gantt, 28, of 5443 W Nc 27 Hwy in Vale was charged on Oct. 26 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II and possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia. A $3,000 secured bond was set.

Tonya Lee Wiles, 32, of 3 Elm St. in Pittsfield, Mass. was charged on Oct. 26 with one count each of communicating threats and carrying a concealed weapon. A $2,500 secured bond was set.

Alvin Jack Johnson, 37, of 2473 Sun Valley Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 26 with two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, selling or delivering control substance schedule II, one count each of conspiring trafficking methamphetamine, and obtaining property by false pretenses.