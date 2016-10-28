County runners ready for regionals

Staff report

Lincoln county will be well represented in the NCHSAA cross-country regionals which take place on Saturday.

North Lincoln will travel to McAlpine Park in Charlotte to participate in the 3A Midwest Regional. Brian Risse and Austin Hilburn lead a strong Knights boys team into the regional, while Chandler McCaslin will lead a very good Knights squad in Charlotte tomorrow.

In the 1A West Regional in Swannanoa, Michaela Gammon and Megan Gavel will lead the Lady Eagles of Lincoln Charter. Gammon was the girls conference champion in the Southern Piedmont 1A, and Gavel took fourth place.

Kenny Schild and Andrew Zinc are expected to fare well in the 1A boys regional. Both runners had top ten finishes in the conference championship.

Lincoln county will have many participants in the 2A West Regional at Freedom High School in Morganton on Saturday. Olivia Humphrey of East Lincoln was the Southern District-7 2A conference champion and the conference runner of the year. Humphrey expects a good showing at Freedom on Saturday after winning all but one SD-7 race this season.

Alexa Beiberich of West Lincoln figures to do well, after a fourth place finish in the SD-7 championship. The Lady Rebels were the SD-7 champions.

Brandon Sherrill of Lincolnton leads the Wolves into the 2A West Regional. Sherrill is expected to finish near the top on Saturday, after going undefeated in the SD-7 this season and being named the boy’s conference runner of the year. The Lincolnton boys were the conference champions.

Beck Classey will lead the East Lincoln Mustangs into the 2A West Regional, while the West Lincoln boys will be led by Josh Garmon. Classey was second in the SD-7 championship meet, and Garmon finished seventh.

The regionals get underway on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. with the girl’s race, followed by the boy’s race at approximately 11:30 a.m. The top four teams will advance to the state championships. Individuals that are not on a team that advances, must finish in the top seven to move on.

Below is a list of regional participants from Lincoln county.

Girls:

Lincoln Charter: Michaela Gammon, Megan Gavel, Maggie Hoey, Caity Born, Emily Elliot, Grace Cary, Emma Lasarsky, Megan Minaudo, Jenna Jasinski.

East Lincoln: Olivia Humphrey, Emma White, Katelyn Patterson, Olivia Stewart, Jenna Land, Emily Guffey, Elizabeth Woodard.

Lincolnton: Angel Ingram.

West Lincoln: Alexa Bieberich, Kaitlyn Eaker, Grace Gantt, Keely Stempien, Megan Dellinger, Sydney Baucom.

North Lincoln: Chandler McCaslin, Lily Teseniar, Alyssa Galvin, Shay Rooney, Anne Davin, Katie Sherwood, Shelby Fink.

Boys:

Lincoln Charter: Kenny Schild, Drew Zink, Kinser Hudson, Curtis Herms, Davis Reed, Toliy Givens, Nate Barlow, John Renegar, Daniel Tomlin.

East Lincoln: Beck Classey, John Grant, Bryston Walker, Noah Guffey, Ty Knight, Joe Loendorf, Harley Johnson.

Lincolnton: Brandon Sherrill, Tristan Brunner, Miguel Cabalceta, Daniel Hopkins, Jonathan Rodriguez, Trevor Reeves, Max Bradley, Andrew Surla (alternate).

West Lincoln: Josh Garmon, Holden Carpenter, Ben Jenkins, Gabe Gavin, Cameron Allen, Terrance Hatcher, Keaton Norman.

North Lincoln: Brian Risse, Austin Hillburn, Jackson Cathey, Cole Ferraro, Coley Lippard, Jason Thomson, Jason Risse.

Image courtesy of Contributed