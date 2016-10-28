Around Town — 10-28-16

FRIDAY

Revival

Liberty Apostolic Tabernacle, located at 161 Shell St. in Lincolnton will be holding revival at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Brother Ravin Fields from Kentucky.

SATURDAY

Trunk or Treat

Augustana Lutheran Church, located off of Hwy. 70 SE at 1523 16th St. SE in Hickory will host a Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Festivities will consist of music, games and candy. A light meal of hot dogs at no cost will be served. For more information call 828-328- 6706.

Revival

Fall Festival

Coral Park Baptist Church, located at 295 Springs East Rd. in Lincolnton will host Fall Festival from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Free food, bounce house, cakewalk, candy and games. Everyone welcome.

Fall Festival

McKendree UMC, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy in Lincolnton will host their Fall Festival from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Fall Festival

Macedonia Baptist Church, located at 5286 E Hwy. 150 in Lincolnton will host their Fall Festival from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Games, food, candy, and inflatables! Fun for the whole family!

Concert

Lowesville Gospel Concerts/Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Hwy 16 South in Lowesville (Stanley) will host Michael Combs from Todd and Stanley’s own Adam Beard will at 5:30 p.m. The doors will open at 4:30. Tickets will be sold at the door for $12 each. For more information please contact Carroll Cooke at (704)618-9762.

Trunk-or-Treat

Asbury United Methodist Church, located at 3097 Asbury Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host a free Trunk-or-Treat event from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. We’ll have our trunks decorated and lots of candy for the kiddos. Everyone is welcome!

SUNDAY

Installation Service

Emanuel Reformed Church, located at 329 E. Main St. in Lincolnton will host a Pastoral Installation Service for Rev. Susan Walker at 4 p.m.

Fall Festival

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 112 Mt. Zion Church rd. in Cherryville will host their Fall Festival at 5:30 p.m. with hay rides, games, hot dogs, and trunk-or-treat.

Reformation

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, located at 4051 King Wilkinson Rd. in Lincolnton will host a Reformation Sunday service with Rev. Dr. John R. Denninger, Southeastern District President of LCMS serving as guest speaker. A covered dish lunch will follow the service.

MONDAY

Trunk-or-Treat

First Baptist Church High Shoals, located at 600 N. Lincoln St. in High Shoals will host trunk or treat from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Church.