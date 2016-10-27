Man charged with molesting relative

Staff report

A Denver man has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Thomas William Caddoo, 44, of Andrew Franklin Drive, was arrested on Thursday and charged with three felony counts and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Caddoo is accused of molesting a relative in late 2015. The Department of Social Services notified the Sheriff’s Office of the allegations.

Caddoo is the assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 707, which is chartered by Unity Presbyterian Church, according to the troop’s website. Investigators said the charges are related to an isolated incident and aren’t related to his work with the scouts.

Image courtesy of LCSO