Women arrested on felony meth charges

Staff report

Two women have been arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on meth charges in separate incidents.

Kimberly Nicole Wood, 20, of 720 Lincoln Street in Lincolnton, was brought to the Harven Crouse Detention Center on Oct. 19 for a probation violation by probation and parole officers. A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the jail when detention officers found meth in her possession during processing, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Wood was charged with one felony count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution. On Oct. 24, she was served with warrants for possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of stolen goods.

Wood has prior Lincoln County convictions for misdemeanor breaking and entering vehicles in 2014 and driving while impaired in May.

Stephanie Danielle Metcalf, 30, of 217 S. B Avenue in Maiden, was arrested on Oct. 24 by Catawba County deputies on a charge of failure to appear in court. Catawba County deputies handed her over to Lincoln County deputies, who allegedly found crystal meth in her possession while at the magistrate’s office. She was served with outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to appear and was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $20,000 on the drug charges and a $23,000 secured bond on the failure to appear warrants.

Metcalf has prior convictions felony breaking and entering and felony cheating for property or services in Lincoln County in 2007, receiving stolen goods in Catawba County in 2007, resisting an officer in Caldwell County in 2010, larceny in Watauga County in 2010, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance in Catawba County in 2012, obtaining property by false pretenses in McDowell County in 2012, resisting an officer in Alexander County in 2013 and larceny in Cabarrus County in 2014. She served more than a year in prison, from August 2013 to September 2014, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Image courtesy of LCSO