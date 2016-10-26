Wolves host West Caldwell Friday

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Lincolnton will host West Caldwell Friday night in a battle between two teams that have yet to lose a game in the Southern District-7 2A conference.

The two teams have a history, but haven’t played each other in a very meaningful game since both were members of the Big Six 3A conference from 1985 through 1992.

The other four members of the Big Six during those days was East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten and St. Stephens.

The Warriors owned the Wolves in those early years of the Big Six, winning the first seven meetings ever between the two schools.

In most of those seasons, the two teams met in either the first or second week of conference play, and the winner would go on to win or share the conference championship. West Caldwell won the first ever meeting 21-7 in 1985, a season in which the Wolves went winless. Then in 1986, the 2-3 Wolves were shut out 26-0 by the Warriors.

In 1987, after losing to West Caldwell 7-0, Lincolnton reeled off four straight conference wins to end the regular season. After defeating Northwest Cabarrus and South Iredell in the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Wolves were eliminated by the Warriors 26-0.

That’s the only time the two have ever met in the postseason.

Lincolnton lost to West Caldwell again in 1988, 1989 and 1990, then won their final four regular season games in each of those seasons to earn a playoff berth.

Then in 1991 the Wolves finally got over the hump, beating the Warriors for the first time by a score of 34-14. Lincolnton went 9-1 that season, but lost to A.L. Brown in the first round of the 3A playoffs 35-21.

The Wolves defeated West Caldwell again in 1992, which was the final season of the Big Six 3A conference. Lincolnton finished 9-4 that year, after making it to the third round of the 3A playoffs.

The teams did not meet again until 2013, when both joined the restart of the SD-7. Since then, it’s been all Wolves, including a 41-7 win last year in Gamewell.

That game, however, was played without West Caldwell quarterback Titus Tucker who was forced to sit out with an injury.

Tucker is arguably the Warriors best player on both sides of the ball. Last week, in West Caldwell’s 42-32 win over East Lincoln, Tucker left the game in the first half with concussion symptoms and did not return. His status for Friday is unknown.

The Warriors are 8-1 overall, with their only loss coming to county-rival Hibriten back in week three. Hibriten is ranked first in the state in the 3A poll.

Lincolnton, ranked third in the state 2A poll, comes in with a perfect 9-0 record, and has won 17 of their last 18 football games dating back to last year.

The Warriors score around 33 points per game, while allowing just 14. The Wolves have put up 442 points in their first nine games, an average of 49 points per contest. Lincolnton gives up 17 points a game on defense, but the Wolves have allowed only six points in their last two outings.

With a win, the Warriors would clinch the number one seed in the SD-7, and would win the conference outright with a victory over Bunker Hill next Friday at home.

The Wolves would clinch at least a tie for the SD-7 crown with a win, and could clinch the conference title outright with a victory and an East Lincoln win over Maiden.