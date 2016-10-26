Two arrested in connection with kidnapping

Staff report

Two people have been charged in connection with a recent kidnapping in eastern Lincoln County.

Tagema Lecoly Finandis, 23, and Teri Lynn Houser, 19, both of 1759 Hines Circle Road in Stanley, are charged by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with helping Jacob Allen Houser kidnap his ex-girlfriend on Oct. 19.

Finandis was charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly driving Jacob Houser, and the woman he is accused of kidnapping, after taking her from a home on Cowan’s Ford Road.

Teri Houser was charged with one felony count of common law obstruction of justice for hiding Jacob Houser in her home and telling deputies that he was not there and directing them to multiple locations away from the home.

Finandis turned himself in on Friday and was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond. Teri Houser received a $3,000 secured bond.

Jacob Houser was arrested on Oct. 20 after he was found hiding in the attic of the Hines Circle Road home, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Houser allegedly kidnapped the same woman in a similar incident in July. His charges include felony first degree kidnapping, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, second degree kidnapping, first degree burglary of an occupied dwelling and assault by strangulation inflicting injury and one misdemeanor count each of interfering with emergency communications and driving while license revoked.

Jacob Houser was issued a $759,945 secured bond on Oct. 20.

Finandis has prior Lincoln County convictions for misdemeanor assault and battery in 2010 and felony breaking and entering, larceny from a construction site, larceny over $1,000 and larceny in 2011. He served more than a year in prison for the 2011 conviction, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Image courtesy of LCSO