Spooktacular to be held Saturday in Vale

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Spooktacular, held at Woodmill Winery in Vale, is in its eighth year of offering a safe, family-friendly event for children to enjoy Halloween festivities. This year’s event will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Hosted in conjunction with the Partnership for Children of Lincoln & Gaston Counties this event is totally free. Guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

“The whole point is to make a safe atmosphere for children to come to,” Larry Cagle, Jr., owner of Woodmill Winery, said. “We donate the facilities and staff the event. The folks from Partnership for Children work with the children every day so they’re the ones that come up with the games and decide what we should give them.”

In addition to games, activities and food, area law enforcement and first responders donate their time to offer safety tips to children.

“The Partnership for Children of Lincoln & Gaston Counties provides services for local families and children through Smart Start, North Carolina’s award-winning early childhood initiative,” public information coordinator Tabitha Whetstine said. “We serve as a leading advocate and collaborative resource to provide access to high quality services for young children.”

The Tumble Bus, which was formerly a school bus that has mats and child-friendly gymnastic equipment, will be on hand for children to burn off all the sugar they’ll consume. The very popular wood-crafting station where children can assemble either a birdhouse, stool or tool box is returning again this year.

Of course there will be several trunk-or-treats but not all will have candy – there will be healthy and useful treats like toothbrushes given out. All of the Disney princesses will be mingling with the guests, so bring your camera. There’s the “Shake Your Bones” fitness trail, free book distribution for children, a bounce house and slide and the Schiele Museum will bring a petting zoo with unusual creatures. A live DJ will be playing kid-friendly music and a free hotdog lunch will also be served for all guests.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the event for a 60-inch Samsung Smart Television. Tickets are $1. There will be raffle drawings for smaller prizes as well. If you win a smaller one, your ticket will be put back into the drawing for the television. The raffle drawing for the television will occur at the end of the event, but guests do not have to be present to win.

For more information, contact Partnership for Children of Lincoln & Gaston Counties at (704) 922-0900 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pfclg

Woodmill Winery is located at 1350 Woodmill Winery Lane in Vale.

Image courtesy of Contributed