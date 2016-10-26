Recovering after Hurricane Matthew

Recovery efforts in much of this region are moving ahead. And the process has been remarkably smooth, for the most part.

FEMA officials are here, assessing damage from Hurricane Matthew and helping people get back on their feet as quickly as possible. They have already approved $2.5 million in aid.

But the recovery is only beginning in Robeson County, where the Lumber River is still flooding, although it has dropped from major to moderate flood stages.

At least 7,000 structures were affected by the river’s overflow, and hundreds still remain in shelters. Some power remains out and crews are working to repair road damage on Interstate 95 and U.S. 74.

As was the case with Hurricane Floyd 17 years ago, damage to low-lying areas is extensive and the hardest-hit places are also among the poorest in the state.

It’s going to take more than FEMA or any other single disaster-recovery organization to put Robeson County back on its feet. An army of volunteers won’t be enough there. Robeson residents need a deep infusion of state and federal aid. We hope people in Raleigh and Washington recognize that.

— from the Fayetteville Observer.