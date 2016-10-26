Reader’s Forum

Support for Edmunds

As your sheriff, part of my job is to learn about the men and women who serve as our judges and justices. One of the best, North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Bob Edmunds, is running for re-election this year.

I know Justice Edmunds. He’s an asset to our state. In his 16 years on the Supreme Court, he has written many opinions dealing with all areas of the law. His opinions always show respect for the constitution and the laws of North Carolina.

As a law enforcement officer, I especially like the fact that Justice Edmunds has a strong background in criminal law and knows what a sheriff’s deputy or a police officer goes through. Before going on the bench, Justice Edmunds worked as a state prosecutor in Guilford County, as a federal prosecutor in the Middle District of North Carolina and as a criminal defense attorney in Greensboro. He is a board certified specialist in state and federal criminal law and in appellate practice.

While working as a criminal practitioner, Justice Edmunds sometimes rode all night with law enforcement officers to see firsthand what went on in the field. He knows why bridges across the state are named for fallen officers, deputies and highway patrolmen and patrolwomen. He tells me he still remembers vividly riding into the Greensboro police station one night with a blood-spattered murder suspect in the back seat. The godfather of one of his sons is a retired police lieutenant.

I am proud to tell you that I am one of more than 90 sheriffs in this state who enthusiastically support Justice Edmunds in his bid for re-election. Please vote for him. You won’t regret it.

Sheriff David M. Carpenter

Lincoln County

Use the ballot box

We are all aware that election time is here. I would like to review the record of our present Board of County Commissioners. I am sure they will be remembered by how well they responded to the citizen’s group with 1,000 signatures, including the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Merchants and the EDC, asking that they not kill the downtown by moving county offices out to the former hospital building.

The citizens group offered plans for a five-story office building on county property near the courthouse, with an estimated cost of $15 million. After meeting with the City Council, which asked for consideration, and all the proof of what happened in neighboring towns when this happened, what did this accomplish? Absolutely nothing. They are evidently so much smarter than us peasants who do not matter. Has anybody see the cost of their plans? Has there been a public hearing, which is required?

The ballot box is our only weapon. Use it.

Pris Mauney

Lincolnton