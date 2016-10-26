Obituaries — 10-26-16

Thomas Shane King

Thomas Shane King, age 56, of Laboratory Road in Lincolnton, died on Monday, October 24, 2016.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Stanley Spence officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. King was born October 14, 1960, in Gaston County, to Susie Gaddis Crumbley and the late Jerry King. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alyssa Carver. He worked as a fork lift operator.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Arrowood King of the home; a stepson, Brian Cochrane of Chicago, Ill.; a daughter, Brandy Carver of Goose Creek, S.C.; his mother, Susie Gaddis Crumbley of Gastonia; a brother, Jeff Crumbley of Gastonia; a sister, Kim Davis of Gastonia; and three grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Lincoln County, PO Box 23, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Lisa Floyd Potter

Lisa Floyd Potter, 50, of Hickory died October 23, 2016.

A gathering of family and friends was held on October 25, 2016 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service in Conover.

David Hamilton Jones

David Hamilton Jones, 67, of Catawba died October 24, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 3 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

Louise Ann Pasqua

Louise Ann Pasqua, 95, of Denver formerly of Yonkers, N.Y. and Brookfield, Conn. died October 13, 2016.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on October 29, 2016 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Entombment took place at Ferncliff Cemetery Hartsdale, N.Y.

Linda Jo Berry

Linda Jo Berry, 57, of Denver died October 6, 2016.

Funeral was private.

Margaret Beam Allen

Margaret Beam Allen, 89, of Denver died October 5, 2016.

A funeral service was held at Westport Baptist Church on October 7, 2016. Interment took place at Forest Lawn West Cemetery Charlotte.

Edward Allen Williams

Edward Allen Williams, 64, of Iron Station died October 3, 2016.

The funeral was private.

Musa Habeeb

Musa Habeeb, 68, of Denver, formerly of Long Island, N.Y., died October 19, 2016.

A Catholic Prayer Service was celebrated on October 22, 2016 at The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver.

Walter Richard Schram, Jr.

Walter Richard Schram, Jr., 81, of Stanley died October 12, 2016.

The funeral was private.

Daniel Michael Price

Daniel Michael Price, 69, of Denver, died October 3, 2016.

The funeral service was private.

Marian Louise Payne Salzer

Marian Louise Payne Salzer, 80, of Vale died October 22, 2016.

A graveside service took place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton.

James Joseph Spangler

James Joseph Spangler, 71, of Pawleys Island, S.C. died October 11, 2016.

Funeral Mass and Inurnment took place on October 19, 2016 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Garden City, S.C.

Carlos Ray Hedrick

Carlos Ray Hedrick, 87, of Catawba died October 25, 2016.

The funeral service will be held on October 27, 2016 at noon at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory with military graveside rites. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Gilmer Davis Allison

Gilmer Davis Allison, 77, of Lawndale died October 24, 2016.

The family will receive friends on October 27, 2016 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Norman’s Grove Baptist Church fellowship bBuilding. The celebration of life service will be on October 27, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Norman’s Grove Baptist Church. The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Rev. Elvin Haywood Rozzelle, Jr.

Rev. Elvin Haywood Rozzelle, Jr., 67, of Iron Station died October 24, 2016.

