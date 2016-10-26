Man charged with trafficking opiates

Staff report

A Lincolnton man arrested for trafficking opiates allegedly told deputies he stole painkillers from his grandmother and then sold them.

Dwayne Marcus Lail, Jr., 31, of Mauney Drive, was arrested on Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they saw what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction at a business parking lot and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Linwood Road and North Grove Street in Lincolnton. Lail gave consent to deputies to search the vehicle and located opioid-based pills in a prescription bottle, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Lail was charged with one felony count of trafficking opiates by possession and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $3,500 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO