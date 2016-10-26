Local football players draw individual praise

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Lincolnton’s 49-6 win over Newton-Conover Friday was the only win of the night for Lincoln county teams. East Lincoln lost a hard fought game at West Caldwell after digging themselves into a big hole in the first quarter.

West Lincoln became yet another victim of Caleb Farley and the Maiden Blue Devils, and North Lincoln fell to South Iredell.

Each week, win or lose, there are players whose performances are recognized by their coaches and peers.

Ethan Hicks had his biggest night of the season for the Knights offensively. The senior running back ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries in North Lincoln’s loss to South Iredell. Hicks scored on runs of six and ten yards.

Defensively for the Knights, senior Deangelo Brown had possibly his best game of the season. The defensive lineman recorded four tackles and one assist. Brown had two tackles for loss and a sack against the Vikings.

For Coach Ledford Gibson’s Lincolnton Wolves, quarterback Cordel Littlejohn had another outstanding night throwing the football. The junior completed 10 of his 16 pass attempts for 246 yards and three touchdowns in the 49-6 win at Newton-Conover. Littlejohn has thrown 25 touchdown passes this season, with just four interceptions.

Sage Surratt continues his terrific season on both sides of the ball. The senior had nine tackles against the Red Devils, with a sack and an interception that he returned 24 yards for a touchdown.

Surratt also broke the state record for career receiving yardage Friday night. His 130 yards receiving against Newton-Conover puts him at 4,897 for his career. That passes former Independence star Mohamed Massaquoio’s career total of 4,876.

West Lincoln’s Brendon Ikard had possibly his best night of the season running the ball. The sophomore had 82 yards on 12 carries, as he helped carry the load when senior running back Brandon Schesny left the game with an injury.

Defensively, Nakathon Phansook was recognized by his coaches for a solid performance. The sophomore linebacker had numerous tackles for the Rebel defense in their loss to Maiden.

East Lincoln’s Cameron Dollar kept his stellar season going. The senior wide receiver pulled down nine catches for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Dollar now has 937 yards receiving on the season with 12 touchdowns.

On defense for the Mustangs, junior Ryan Matz had another great game. The defensive end had 16 total tackles for East Lincoln, including two for a loss. Matz also recorded a sack and forced a fumble in the Mustangs loss at West Caldwell.

Others: Noah Keener, OL, Lincolnton was singled out for his great game blocking for the Wolves. Keener had two pancake blocks as the Wolves improved to 9-0 on the season.

Xavier McClain, LB, Lincolnton recorded nine tackles against Newton-Conover. The senior had four tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

Marcus Graham, QB, East Lincoln threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns Friday night at West Caldwell. The sophomore has thrown for 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.