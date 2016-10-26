Lincoln Charter School approves annual budget

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincoln Charter School’s board approved the 2016-2017 annual budget at a monthly board meeting held Monday night at the school’s Lincolnton campus.

The budget for the Denver campus changed very little from the 2015-2016 budget due to no change in enrollment or staff. The increases were primarily inflationary in nature, according to Lincoln Charter School board member Vanessa Brown.

The budget for the Lincolnton campus changed considerably due to student growth, according to Brown.

At the Lincolnton campus:

Revenue increased by $882,245.14

Instructional salaries and benefits increased by $444,192.38

Administrative salaries and benefits increased by $635,032.53

Insurance increased by $3,865.44

Transportation and travel increased by $9,481.22

Books and supplies increased by $19,113.87

Technology increased by $1,763.09

Non-capital equipment and leases increased by $6,287.10

Faculties increased by $23,471.68

Utilities increased by $13,093.10

Staff development increased by $3,392.52

Administrative services increased by $2,002.53

There was also a 128 percent increase ($235,340.77) in future facility funding for the Lincolnton campus. This money that is budgeted every year for future building needs, according Lincoln Charter School board president John Splain.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 28 at the Denver campus.