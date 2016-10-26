Hart Square festival gives visitors a glimpse of an earlier time

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Nestled deep in farmland in Vale, Hart Square can be difficult to find. Once you do find it, it’s as if you stepped into a different time. Modeled after a North Carolina village from the 1900’s, it takes more than 400 volunteers, artisans and re-enactors demonstrating how things were done back in the day to make Hart Square come back to life each year.

As you wander through the village, you may catch a glimpse of founder Dr. Robert W. Hart wearing his signature red suspenders, zipping over the rough paths meandering through the village as fast as his golf cart will take him.

It all began in 1973 when a long-time friend of Hart suggested that an old, falling down building would look great on the new pond he put in. The Hunsucker Cabin was dismantled and moved to what was then intended to be a nature preserve.

After the cabin was installed, the same friend asked if he wanted the barn too — you’ve got to have a barn to go with the cabin, he said. Then Hart needed an outhouse, then a well house and the village grew from there.

The village, which is Hart’s “passion,” grew over the past 40 years from one building to the current 102. Many of the buildings were donated while some were found by Hart while flying his airplane. One was even given to him as a Christmas gift by his children.

Hart’s wife keeps telling him “no more,” but, since last year’s festival, another building has been added and one more will soon be picked up.

Most of the buildings were located within a 60-mile radius of the site, which has become the largest collection of log houses in the United States.

Many of the buildings in Hart Square probably wouldn’t be around if it were not for Hart. Not only does he restore them, but he also furnishes them with period furnishings, names them after the people that once owned them and provides their history to visitors.

Hart keeps a salvage pile of parts from cabins he was unable to restore and reuses them if a building has rotten logs or missing pieces.

Putting the cabins together is a bit like Lincoln Logs, according to Hart.

“Prior to taking down a building I take detailed photographs of the building and number the pieces using lumber crayon,” he said.

At one time, Hart used duct tape to label the pieces but, after he discovered the resident deer enjoyed eating duct tape, he started to use lumber crayon.

Once he had numerous log structures in place, Hart thought that a festival would be a great idea and invited some friends to tour the village. This past weekend, Hart Square celebrated the 31st anniversary of that original idea with more than 3,000 visitors.

To Hart, the primary focus of the village is education, especially of the younger generation. He believes that to visualize your future, you need to understand the past.

A new educational building will be constructed at Hart Square and a name dedication ceremony was held on Saturday. The building, the Sigmon Family Education Center, is now in the planning phases thanks to a $1 million donation from Powell and Virginia Sigmon.

Hart Square is open to the general public only once a year and always on the fourth Saturday of October. Throughout the year, school children are granted the opportunity to visit the village to attend educational seminars. Tickets go on sale on the first working day of the month and usually sell out in a day.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard