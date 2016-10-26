Criminal Charges — 10-26-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Swandy A. Ramirez Turcios, 25, of 1841 Beth Haven Church Rd. in Denver was charged on Oct. 21 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Amanda Brooks, 18, of 1833 Indian Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 21 with one count of aggressive driving.
- Teri Lynn Houser, 19, of 1759 Hines Circle Rd. in Stanley was charged on Oct. 21 with one count of common law obstruction of justice. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Tagema Lecoly Finandis, 23, of 1759 Hines Circle Rd. was charged on Oct. 21 with one count of accessory after the fact. A $5,000 bond was set.
- Matthew Zachary Coleman, 17, of 6260 Topaz Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Oct. 22 with three counts of failure to appear, one count each of driving while license revoked, false information to officer, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz, purchase or possession of alcohol by anyone under 21 years, open container-prohibited for driver, and improper use of license plates on vehicle
- Anthony Sisto Fea, 55, of 2626 Nc 73 Hwy. in Iron Station was charged on Oct. 22 with one count of communicating threats.
- Carlost Mejia Guillen, 48, of 702 S. Aspen St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 22 with one count of cyberstalking.
- Christopher Derrick Allen, 17, of 313 S. Main Ave. in Maiden was charged on Oct. 22 with one count each of assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and communicating threats.
- Eddie Scott Gates, 32, of 726 Sandra Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 22 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture control substance schedule II. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Elijah Paul Fowler, 19, of 901 Huntington Hills Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 22 with one count each of breaking or entering motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, and felony larceny. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Jacob Lee Griffey, 17, of 2055 River Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 22 with one count each of breaking or entering motor vehicle, felony larceny, and possession of stolen goods. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Kendra Michelle McCombs, 27, of 3861 Stoney Creek Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 23 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor larceny. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Charles Thomas Alexander, 35, of 109 Holden Dr. in Earl was charged on Oct. 23 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and financial identity fraud.
- James Wesley Davis, 35, of 11767 Blue Tick Ct. in Charlotte was charged on Oct. 23 with one count each of general misdemeanor child abuse, driving while impaired, and left of center. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Ashley Renee Seibers, 32, of 6552 Atlas Dr. in Catawba was charged on Oct. 23 with one count of failure to appear.
- April Wellman Howell, 39, of 1446 Leonards Fork Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 23 with one count of false report to law enforcement agencies or officers.
- Jamie Aaron Cash, 23, of 3289 Fairground Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 23 with two counts each of communicating threats, assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, and one count of injury to personal property.
- Aaron Marquis Brooks, 33, of 1512 N Cansler St. in Kings Mountain was charged on Oct. 24 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $546.30 cash bond was set.
- Thomas Nathan Grant, 40, of 1018 East Main St. in Maiden was charged on Oct. 24 with two counts of failure to appear and one count of abandonment of child. A $500 bond was set.
- Sandra Lee Isenhower, 47, of 2836 Jenkins Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 24 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Jose Norberto Perez-Torress, 33, of 265 Valerie Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 24 with two counts of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Connie Louise Stokes, 32, of 1401 Highland Dr., B in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 24 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $800 cash bond was set.
- Dwayne Marcus Lail Jr., 31, of 230 Mauney Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 24 with one count each of trafficking in opium or heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $3,500 secured bond was set.
