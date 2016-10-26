Cagle recently inducted into Brevard College Hall of Fame

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Don Cagle was recently inducted into the Brevard College Hall of Fame.

Cagle, who played baseball for the Tornados in 1965 and 1966, hit .412 during his freshman year. Defensively, he committed just one error at first base, a position that he had to switch to because of injuries sustained while playing high school football.

The combination of good hitting and consistent defense earned Cagle all-conference honors as a freshman.

The following season, he again earned all-conference and was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Former coach Danny Bost said that Cagle was the most aggressive hitter that he ever coached. Bost also said that Cagle loved to drive in runs, and was hard to strike out.

Bost, also a member of the Brevard College Hall of Fame, presented Cagle during the ceremony on October 7.

Bost told a story of recruiting Jim “Catfish” Hunter at Perquimans High School in eastern North Carolina. Bost would stop by and recruit Cagle on his way back to Brevard after visiting Hunter. When Hunter finally turned down the offer, Bost says that Cagle received “Catfish’s” scholarship. Hunter went on to play on five World Series championship teams, and is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Cagle admits that a key in the recruiting process was that the coaches told him that if he came to Brevard College, they would make sure that he was able to fish.

Bost said that coaching Cagle was a blessing, noting that he was a natural that could play any position. He joked that they used to time Cagle running from home to first base with a sun dial.

Some of the memories that Cagle shared of his days at Brevard was a 4-3 playoff loss to Wingate, and being so close to making the Junior College World Series in Colorado.

He also talked of fishing on the Davidson River with his coaches and faculty member Guy Payne.

Cagle was notified back in August by current Brevard College Athletic Director Juan Mascaro that he had been selected to enter the Hall of Fame, and when the induction ceremony would be.

“I was very happy that they (Brevard College) chose a baseball player to be inducted,” said Cagle. He is only the fourth baseball player to be inducted into the Brevard College Hall of Fame. Ninety-four year old Gil Coan, another of the baseball inductees, was in attendance at this year’s ceremony. Coan played in the majors with the Washington Senators.

Following his days at Brevard, Cagle earned a degree from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. While there, he enjoyed playing semi-pro baseball for the Millen, Georgia team.

Cagle later earned his Master’s degree at Winthrop University in Rock Hill.

He is perhaps best known for the many years that he spent as an educator and coach in Lincoln county. Cagle, who graduated from Lincolnton High School in 1964, returned to the county after college. He taught and coached at Central Junior High, East Lincoln Middle School and Pumpkin Center Middle School.

Cagle was inducted into the Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

Today, Cagle enjoys his retirement by spending time with his three grandchildren. He still enjoys hunting and fishing. And this time of year you might even catch him working in “The Pumpkin Patch” at Boger City United Methodist Church.

Image courtesy of Contributed