Rep. McHenry, Millard spar at Hickory forum

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The two candidates running to represent the 10th Congressional District of North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives met face-to-face on Tuesday afternoon at the Lake Hickory Country Club for a debate hosted by the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry and Andy Millard, a Democrat, addressed questions regarding growing local businesses, immigration reform, national security, Social Security and Medicare, the Affordable Care Act and term limits.

McHenry, the chief deputy whip in the House, has emphasized the need to support local businesses throughout his tenure in office. He talked about his support for the REINS (Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny) Act, which would require that any regulations with an economic impact of $100 million or more be voted on by Congress.

“What I’m talking about is the cost burden of government action on small businesses,” McHenry said. “Last year we had nearly three dozen government regulations that had an economic impact of $100 million or more. That costs businesses. Who voted on that? There was no vote in Congress … What I’ve proposed with the REINS Act is that those regulations come back before Congress so that you can hold me accountable for the actions of the federal government as our founding fathers intended.”

Millard, the former owner of a financial planning and investment advisor firm in Polk County, noted that small businesses, especially in western North Carolina, continue to struggle with the basic needs such as an affordable, reliable high-speed internet connection.

The two candidates offered differing opinions on the best way to tackle immigration reform.

Millard is pushing for a comprehensive immigration reform package that would create a path to legalization while increasing the taxes paid by immigrants. He stated that the issue “cries out” for a bipartisan solution and he criticized McHenry’s “refusal to consider” a bipartisan, comprehensive immigration reform package drafted by the Senate.

McHenry referred to the “Gang of Eight” Senate proposal referenced by Millard as an “absolute disaster” and said big, comprehensive packages that come through Congress are usually a “disaster for the American people.” He argued that any conversation about immigration reform has to begin with border security before the current Visa program can be addressed.

Both candidates were critical of the way the country has handled foreign policy in the Middle East.

“I think some folks are too eager to flex our military muscles across the world,” Millard said. “When we do that without taking into account that we need a complete mission with an exit strategy and a way to take care of the scarred and wounded when they get home we’re not considering all of the costs. We need to put diplomacy first and we need to work with military as a very last resort.”

McHenry said past international policies like President Barack Obama’s “red line” speech regarding Syria’s use of chemical weapons to the Iran Nuclear Agreement have failed and allowed for the rise of ISIS. He called for a concerted effort from the United States involving air cover and support for allies in the Middle East with troops on the ground to enhance the coalition capacity to continue the fight against ISIS.

Millard received substantial applause from the audience when he objected to privatized Social Security and Medicare. He then proposed another comprehensive package to address the financial challenges those programs, referring to it as “the only way to get things done.” He said the only ways to address those financial challenges would be through tax increases, cuts to benefits or a combination of the two.

Each candidate acknowledged the failure of the Affordable Care Act. McHenry has voted, by his own admission, more than 60 times to repeal the legislation known as Obamacare. Millard, on the other hand, said he has “recognized the reality” that the Affordable Care Act “isn’t going anywhere” and emphasized bipartisan collaboration to fix the holes that need to be addressed.

The final question prepared by the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce addressed term limits, which is something that Millard has harped on throughout his campaign. He said term limits were brought up more than any other issue by the people that he met on his 350-mile bicycle tour of the 10th District last year.

“If you think somebody that benefits from not having term limits is going to advocate for imposing term limits, then you’re smoking something,” Millard said. “We do have term limits and what we call them in the United States is elections. I’m going to put that burden of term limits on you, the voters. You as a voter have the right to impose term limits. You can’t complain that Congress still doesn’t work if you keep sending the same guy back over and over again.”

McHenry argued that if voters want more accountable elected officials, then campaign finance reform would be far more impactful than term limits.

The first of two questions from the audience asked each candidate for their thoughts on global warming and how they plan to address climate change.

Millard said that he would double-down on clean energy such as solar and wind. McHenry echoed his sentiments on solar energy, referencing its economic benefit since North Carolina ranks as the No. 2 state in terms of solar energy capacity. In that same sense, he also advocated for nuclear energy, but added that scientists need to come up with a better way to recycle and store what is left over after the nuclear process.

The final question of the forum concerned how to begin paying the national debt, which has now risen to nearly $20 trillion.

Millard acknowledged the burden of regulations and taxes on businesses, but ultimately deemed them a necessity. He added that the only ways to reduce the deficit are to either increase taxes or reduce spending.

“What my opponent is talking about is raising your taxes and that is taking money out of your pocket and bringing it to Washington,” McHenry said. “Our government has enough income. What we’re not doing is paring down expenses year-by-year, moment-by-moment and over the long run. In the past fiscal year our government took in more dollars than in any other time in American history. Our government has enough dollars coming in, but we as policymakers have to make the substantive choices in a bipartisan way to pare down our expenses over the next generation.”

Millard and McHenry will debate one more time before Election Day at Highland Brewing Company, located at 12 Old Charlotte Highway in Asheville, on Friday afternoon from noon-1:30 p.m. The debate is open to the public and the cost is $10 to attend.

Image courtesy of Matt Chapman