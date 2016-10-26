Woodmen donates new flags to LMS

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincolnton Middle School principal Dana Ayers didn’t know how old the United States and North Carolina flags were that were being used at the school, but they were getting worn and tattered. The North Carolina flag was actually missing the rings for the holes to secure it to the pole.

With budget cuts, Ayers wasn’t sure when the school would be able to buy new flags.

“I knew that my insurance company, Woodman Life Insurance, donated flags so I called and asked them for one,” Ayers said.

Woodmen is a fraternal insurance company and the national chapter gives out United States flags to nonprofit organizations, according to Jimmy Morris, an agent with Woodman. Local chapters have to buy North Carolina flags, so the Gaston Chapter of Woodmen purchased the North Carolina flag for Lincolnton Middle School.

“It’s what makes us different,” Morris said.

On Oct. 19, Morris brought the new flags to the school and, with the assistance of Lincolnton Middle’s flag crew, Riley Shrum, Zander Harrison and Luke Harrill, hoisted the new flags – which are bigger than the previous ones – over LMS.

To show respect for the flags that were replaced, Woodmen arranges for a local boy scout group to properly dispose of them.

Image courtesy of Contributed